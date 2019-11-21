Trump impeachment hearings: Fiona Hill slams Republicans for promoting ‘fictional narrative’ of Ukrainian election meddling

Open this photo in gallery Fiona Hill, former senior director for Europe and Russia on the National Security Council, takes her seat before testimony to a U.S. House intelligence committee in Washington on Nov. 21, 2019. LOREN ELLIOTT/Reuters

A former White House national security official excoriated Republican members of Congress at the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump for promoting a “fictional narrative” that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election.

Fiona Hill, the National Security Council’s former Russia point-person, told the House intelligence committee Thursday that “some of you” appear to believe Ukraine, and not Russia, interfered in 2016.

As part of their defence of Mr. Trump, some committee Republicans have pushed one of the same conspiracy theories – that Ukraine interfered to help the Democrats in 2016 – that Mr. Trump had demanded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky investigate.

“This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves,” Ms. Hill warned. “I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests.”

The Thursday session, which also included testimony from diplomat David Holmes, capped a week of public impeachment hearings that revealed the extent of Mr. Trump’s campaign to pressure Ukraine to tarnish the Democratic Party and Joe Biden, a potential rival in next year’s elections.

The inquiry has heard evidence that Mr. Trump withheld both US$400-million in military aid and a White House invitation to Mr. Zelensky in an effort to press him into announcing on CNN that he would launch probes into Mr. Biden and the Democrats.

Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the panel, fired back at Ms. Hill that “it’s entirely possible for two separate nations to engage in election meddling at the same time.”

That Russia interfered in the 2016 election has been found by all U.S. intelligence agencies. They have not found any basis for the conspiracy theories on Ukraine, which have been promoted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ms. Hill also told the inquiry that efforts by Mr. Trump’s envoys to pressure Ukraine alarmed former national security adviser John Bolton.

On one occasion while discussing attempts by Rudy Giuliani, the President’s personal lawyer, to push the Ukraine conspiracy theory, Ms. Hill said Mr. Bolton “looked pained” and that he said “Rudy Giuliani was a hand grenade which was going to blow everyone up.”

At a July 10 White House meeting, Ms. Hill said, Ukraine’s then-national security adviser raised a request for Mr. Zelensky to be invited to the Oval Office to meet with Mr. Trump. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, “leaned in” to say there was an agreement that Mr. Zelensky would receive a White House invitation once he announced the investigations Mr. Trump wanted. Ms. Hill said Mr. Sondland told her the arrangement had been made through Mick Mulvaney, Mr. Trump’s chief of staff.

Mr. Bolton promptly ended the meeting, Ms. Hill said, and later told her to report Mr. Sondland’s comments to White House lawyers. “Tell them I am not part of whatever drug deal Mulvaney and Sondland are cooking up,” Ms. Hill quoted Mr. Bolton as telling her.

Mr. Holmes, meanwhile, detailed a key conversation between Mr. Trump and Mr. Sondland on July 26. Mr. Holmes, a staffer in the American embassy in Kyiv, said he was shut out of a meeting at the embassy that day between Mr. Sondland and an adviser to Mr. Zelensky because Mr. Sondland had asked that there be no one in the room taking notes.

At a subsequent lunch on a restaurant terrace, Mr. Holmes said Mr. Sondland took out his mobile phone and called Mr. Trump at the White House. The President was speaking so loudly that Mr. Sondland had to hold the phone away from his ear.

According to Mr. Holmes’s account, Mr. Sondland told Mr. Trump that Mr. Zelensky “loves your ass.” Mr. Trump asked “so he’s going to do the investigation?” and Mr. Sondland replied “he’s going to do it. President Zelensky is going to do everything you want him to do.”

Subsequently, Mr. Holmes said he asked Mr. Sondland for Mr. Trump’s views on Ukraine. Mr. Sondland, he said, told him Mr. Trump did not care about the country and only cares about “big stuff that benefits the President – like the Biden investigation.”

Mr. Holmes also said he understood the President’s decision to freeze military aid was an effort to pressure Mr. Zelensky for the investigations. He said he believed the Ukrainians had the same impression.

“When they received no explanation they would have drawn that conclusion,” he said.

