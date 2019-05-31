 Skip to main content

U.S. Politics Trump calls Duchess of Sussex ‘nasty’ and says Brexiteer Johnson would be ‘excellent’ PM

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Trump calls Duchess of Sussex ‘nasty’ and says Brexiteer Johnson would be ‘excellent’ PM

Washington
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

President Donald Trump at the Air Force Academy, Colorado, May 30, 2019.

The Associated Press

U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing in on the United Kingdom’s political maelstrom days before his state visit, saying Boris Johnson would be an “excellent” prime minister and calling Meghan Markle “nasty.”

Mr. Trump is expressing support for Mr. Johnson, the controversial ex-foreign secretary, in his bid to replace Theresa May. Mr. Trump told the British tabloid The Sun ahead of his Monday arrival in the U.K. that he thinks Mr. Johnson “would be excellent.”

He is also calling the U.S.-born Duchess of Sussex “nasty” over comments she made in 2016 threatening to move to Canada if Mr. Trump won the White House.

Story continues below advertisement

“I didn’t know that she was nasty,” Mr. Trump told The Sun.

Mr. Trump’s first visit to Britain as President was marred by comments critical of Ms. May he made to the same tabloid last year.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter