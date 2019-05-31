Trump calls Duchess of Sussex ‘nasty’ and says Brexiteer Johnson would be ‘excellent’ PM

U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing in on the United Kingdom’s political maelstrom days before his state visit, saying Boris Johnson would be an “excellent” prime minister and calling Meghan Markle “nasty.”
Mr. Trump is expressing support for Mr. Johnson, the controversial ex-foreign secretary, in his bid to replace Theresa May. Mr. Trump told the British tabloid The Sun ahead of his Monday arrival in the U.K. that he thinks Mr. Johnson “would be excellent.”
He is also calling the U.S.-born Duchess of Sussex “nasty” over comments she made in 2016 threatening to move to Canada if Mr. Trump won the White House.
“I didn’t know that she was nasty,” Mr. Trump told The Sun.
Mr. Trump’s first visit to Britain as President was marred by comments critical of Ms. May he made to the same tabloid last year.