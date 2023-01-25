U.S. President Joe Biden makes an announcement on additional military support for Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Jan. 25, 2023 in Washington, DC.Alex Wong/Getty Images

The U.S. and Germany have unveiled they will send more than 100 tanks to Ukraine, while Canada has not yet committed to joining the plan.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he would give Ukraine 31 M1 Abrams tanks. Earlier in the day, Germany said it would organize the shipment of about 70 Leopard 2 tanks, with some coming directly from Germany and others from other European countries with German authorization.

Mr. Biden said at the White House that Ukraine needed the tanks for new “counteroffensives” against the invading Russians in order to “liberate their land.”

“Through every single step of this horrific war, the American people have been strong and unwavering in their support,” he said. “Supporting Ukraine’s ability to fight off Russian aggression and preserve its territorial integrity is a worldwide commitment.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would not commit to joining Canada’s allies in their latest round of military aid to Kyiv but suggested he would announce something in the near future.

“I won’t be making an announcement today, but I can tell you we are looking very, very closely at what more we can do to support Ukraine,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet retreat in Hamilton, Ont. “We hope we will have more to share in the next few days.”

Ukraine has been pressing NATO countries for tanks ahead of a potential spring attack but Germany and the U.S. had demurred for weeks on making a decision. Other NATO countries that use Leopard 2 tanks acquired from Germany needed Berlin’s agreement to give the tanks to Ukraine.

Germany appeared to want the U.S. to commit tanks, too, before agreeing to give its own, for fear of being alone in drawing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s wrath. The U.S., meanwhile, contended its tanks – harder to use and maintain than the Leopards – would be of limited use to Ukraine and would take too long to deploy. But after Poland warned it would go ahead and donate tanks with or without Germany’s approval, and the U.K. announced a contribution of 14 tanks of its own, the gears appeared to turn.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz unveiled his plans early Wednesday, with Mr. Biden following a few hours later, after calls with Mr. Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

In addition to Germany and Poland, Spain, Finland and the Netherlands have all expressed interest in donating Leopard tanks to the war effort.

NATO countries have been pouring military assistance into Ukraine since Russia began its full-scale invasion last February, contributing thousands of armoured vehicles and artillery pieces, anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, among other things.

Canada, like its Western allies, has steadily escalated its military aid to Ukraine, starting with rocket launchers and rifles and, as recently as earlier this month, committing 200 armoured vehicles and a sophisticated air defence system.

Mr. Trudeau on Wednesday did not rule out sending part of its inventory of about 112 Leopard 2 tanks.

When Western countries sell weapons to other countries, they normally insist on an end-use declaration to verify that the buyer is the final user of the weapons and does not intend to transfer them to another country or use them for another purpose. This means that Germany must approve any request from Canada, or other countries, to ship its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

The German embassy in Canada noted that Berlin on Wednesday said it would issue the necessary transfer licenses to partner countries that want to quickly deliver Leopard 2 tanks from their stocks to Ukraine.

On paper at least, Canada has 112 Leopard tanks, of which 82 are fighting tanks. The remaining 30 are armoured battlefield engineering vehicles with treads that are intended to erect or demolish obstacles, and other tasks. Doubts remain about how many Canada could actually spare for Ukraine.

Retired general Andrew Leslie, a former commander of the Canadian army, has said he’s heard that only about 20 Canadian tanks are functioning, with the remainder in storage or waiting for spare parts to be fixed. He said the Canadian Army needs a minimum of 30 to 35 tanks for training. He said this scarcity means Canada has no tanks to spare.

Defence analyst David Perry, president of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, said it’s unclear whether Canada has committed part of its tank inventory to its mission in Latvia, where Canadians are leading a NATO battlegroup, and needs to keep some in reserve. Mr. Perry said Canada can afford to send tanks “if we want to bad enough.”

What is the risk of failing to keep enough operable tanks in Canada right now? “All things being equal it’s probably not all that high at the moment,” he said.

Mr. Biden has repeatedly promised that the U.S. will stand behind Ukraine “as long as it takes” to defeat Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has frequently said that his country needs more. “We have artillery, yes…Is it enough? Quite honestly, not really,” he told the U.S. Congress in a speech last month.

Mr. Zelensky said he had spoken by phone Wednesday with Mr. Scholz, Mr. Macron and NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg about the tank contributions. He also said he discussed “necessary steps” to further integrate Ukraine with NATO with Mr. Stoltenberg.

“Thank you [Mr. Biden] for another powerful decision,” Mr. Zelensky tweeted. “It’s an important step on the path to victory. Today the free world is united as never before for a common goal – liberation of Ukraine. We’re moving forward.”

Mr. Putin had expected a quick victory when he launched his invasion last year. Instead, Ukraine resisted his onslaught and has even recaptured some of its invaded territory since last summer. Russia has responded by hitting Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, such as the electricity grid, with missiles.