The writer of the reborn “Wonder Woman” comics has revealed that the character is gay.

Greg Rucka tells Comicosity that since Wonder Woman comes from the fictional all-female island nation of Themyscira, she “has been in love and had relationships with other women.”

Rucka isn’t ruling out the potential for a romantic relationship with Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman’s love interest in previous incarnations of the character.

Wonder Woman returned to the big screen this year in “Batman v. Superman.” A standalone film starring Gal Gadot is set to hit theatres in June of next year.

Report Typo/Error