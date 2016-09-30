Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Writer Greg Rucka poses in his studio with action figures on Dec. 30, 2003, in Portland, Ore. (RICK BOWMER/Associated Press)
The Associated Press

The writer of the reborn “Wonder Woman” comics has revealed that the character is gay.

Greg Rucka tells Comicosity that since Wonder Woman comes from the fictional all-female island nation of Themyscira, she “has been in love and had relationships with other women.”

Rucka isn’t ruling out the potential for a romantic relationship with Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman’s love interest in previous incarnations of the character.

Wonder Woman returned to the big screen this year in “Batman v. Superman.” A standalone film starring Gal Gadot is set to hit theatres in June of next year.

