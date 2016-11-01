The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.



‎Stock markets have stabilized overnight but crude oil remains under pressure with WTI falling 0.2 per cent. The Hang Seng is up 0.9 per cent while the FTSE and Dax are up 0.2 to 0.3 per cent. U.S. index futures are up 0.25 per cent.

Report Typo/Error