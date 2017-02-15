In terms of earnings releases for Canadian stocks, companies scheduled to release their quarterly results include: Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T), Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T), Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-T), Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T), Goldcorp Inc. (G-T), Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T), Constellation Software Inc. (CSU-T), H&R Reit (HR.un-T), New Gold Inc. (NGD-T), Smart REIT (SRU.un-T), and Sun Life Financial (SLF-T).

Dividend policy

The company pays investors a quarterly dividend in U.S. dollars of 14 cents per share, or 56 cents per share yearly. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of approximately 3.2 per cent. For the past three years during the month of August, management has announced a dividend increase.

Financial forecasts

The company reports its financial results in U.S. dollars. The Street is forecasting EBITDA to come in at $118-million in 2016, rising 17 per cent to $138-million in 2017, and climbing to $149-million in 2018. On the third-quarter conference call, management guided to realizing adjusted EBITDA of between $117-million and $123-million in 2016. The consensus earnings per share (EPS) estimates are $1.03 in 2016, $1.14 in 2017, and $1.23 in 2018.

Over the past six months, forecasts have been relatively stable with minor revisions. In August 2016, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $120-million in 2016 and $132-million the following year. The consensus EPS forecasts were $1.00 in 2016 and $1.11 in 2017.

Valuation

Given the recent sell-off in the share price, the stock’s valuation appears reasonable.

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 9 times the 2017 consensus estimate, relatively in-line with its three-year historical average multiple of 8.7 times. On a price-to-earnings basis, the stock is trading at a multiple of 15.5 times the 2017 consensus estimate, in-line with its three year historical average multiple of 15.4 times.

The consensus one-year target price is $27.63, suggesting a potential price return of 19 per cent over the next 12 months. If you include the dividend, the potential total return forecast is approximately 22 per cent.

Individual target prices range from a low of $26 (at Industrial Alliance Securities) to a high of $29 (at TD Securities). Individual target prices provided by six firms are as follows in numerical order: $26, $27.50, three at $28 and $29.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small cap stock, with a market capitalization of $1.37-billion, is covered by seven analysts, six analysts have “buy” recommendations, and one analyst (from EVA Dimensions) has a “hold” recommendation.

The seven firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Cormark Securities, EVA Dimensions, GMP, Industrial Alliance Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised target prices

Analysts have been revising their target prices higher. For instance, this month, Gavin Fairweather, the analyst at Cormark Securities, increased his target price to $27.50 from $26.50. In January, Damir Gunja, the analyst at TD Securities, increased his target price to $29 from $27.

Chart watch

The share price is under pressure, falling 8 per cent year-to-date.

There is initial downside support around $22, near its 200-day moving average (at $22.28). Failing that, there is support around $20. Conversely, there appears to be initial upside resistance between $25 and $25.50, and after that, around $30.

The relative strength index is at 37, suggesting the shares are not yet in oversold territory despite the recent price weakness. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Feb. 14 close ARE-T Aecon Group Inc $16.81 AIM-T Aimia Inc $9.34 APH-T Aphria Inc. $6.00 AUP-T Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $4.77 AVO-T Avigilon Corp $15.18 BNS-T Bank of Nova Scotia $80.70 CF-T Canaccord Genuity Group Inc $5.17 CFP-T Canfor Corp $16.99 CFX-T Canfor Pulp Products Inc $11.26 CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $1.77 CAS-T Cascades Inc $13.55 CM-T CIBC $115.77 DEE-T Delphi Energy Corp $1.74 DML-T Denison Mines Corp $1.09 EFN-T Element Financial Corp $13.86 ECI-T EnerCare Inc $19.02 EFR-T Energy Fuels Inc $3.48 FSV-T FirstService Corp $72.68 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $2.79 GCG-T Guardian Capital Group $28.00 HLF-T High Liner Foods Inc $20.98 HBM-T HudBay Minerals Inc $11.79 IGM-T IGM Financial Inc $41.45 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. $58.15 IFP-T Interfor Corp $17.69 IVN-T Ivanhoe Mines Ltd $4.75 KBL-T K-Bro Linen Inc. $43.75 KDX-T Klondex Mines Ltd $7.44 GUD-T Knight Therapeutics Inc $10.87 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada $61.07 LAC-T Lithium Americas Corp $1.19 LUG-T Lundin Gold Inc $5.95 LUN-T Lundin Mining Corp $8.92 MAG-T MAG Silver Corp $21.66 MDI-T Major Drilling Group International Inc $8.40 MSI-T Morneau Shepell Inc $19.58 NA-T National Bank of Canada $57.92 NFI-T New Flyer Industries Inc $45.13 OSB-T Norbord Inc $37.90 PZA-T Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp $17.76 POW-T Power Corp of Canada $31.65 PWF-T Power Financial Corp $35.20 QSR-T Restaurant Brands International Inc $71.27 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $97.46 RUS-T Russel Metals Inc $27.69 SEA-T Seabridge Gold Inc $14.83 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $38.12 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. $73.24 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $32.93 SVM-T Silvercorp Metals Inc $5.15 SOT.UN-T Slate Office REIT $8.16 TH-T Theratechnologies Inc $3.90 TF-T Timbercreek Financial Corp. $9.44 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $68.51 TV-T Trevali Mining Corp $1.42 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $5.49 UNS-T Uni-Select Inc $33.09 WDO-T Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. $3.49 WFT-T West Fraser Timber Co Ltd $53.20 YGR-T Yangarra Resources Ltd. $2.73 Negative Breakouts BEP.UN-T Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $38.12 CAM-T Canam Group Inc $8.62 DHX.B-T DHX Media Ltd $5.89 HRX-T Heroux-Devtek Inc $13.00 HCG-T Home Capital Group Inc $27.21 ITP-T Intertape Polymer Group Inc $23.20 MTL-T Mullen Group Ltd $16.99 ORL-T Orocobre Ltd. $3.90 XDC-T Xtreme Drilling & Coil Services Corp $2.47 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd. $12.70 Source: Bloomberg

