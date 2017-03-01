What are we looking for?
Large U.S. companies paying out reasonable yields and showing steady earnings.
The screen
With a new U.S. President commencing what appears to be the execution of campaign promises, investors in the U.S. equity markets are reacting well so far, all things considered. Year to date, the S&P 500 total return index is up around 6 per cent. However, for those less confident in the growth of the U.S. economy, the following conservative, yield-focused strategy can offer some ideas. The strategy ranks stocks on three basic factors:
Stable, high yielding U.S. large caps
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Sector
|Market Cap ($Mil U.S.)
|Dividend Yield (%)
|Earnings Variability
|Industry Rel. D/E Ratio
|Trailing Div. Payout Ratio (%)
|1
|AT&T Inc.
|T-N
|Telecom Services
|256,656.2
|4.7
|2.6
|0.7
|68.0
|2
|Reynolds American Inc.
|RAI-N
|Cons. Staples
|87,794.8
|3.3
|3.3
|0.8
|76.2
|3
|Accenture
|CAN-N
|IT
|78,884.0
|2.0
|1.6
|0.0
|42.3
|4
|CVS Health Corp.
|CVS-N
|Cons. Staples
|82,650.9
|2.5
|2.4
|0.9
|29.1
|5
|Unilever
|UN-N
|Cons. Staples
|134,360.4
|2.9
|3.0
|0.9
|67.5
|6
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ-N
|Health Care
|332,476.2
|2.6
|2.8
|0.6
|47.3
|7
|Procter & Gamble Co.
|PG-N
|Cons. Staples
|232,818.4
|2.9
|3.5
|0.4
|71.1
|8
|WPP Group
|WPPGY-Q
|Cons. Disc.
|31,241.7
|2.6
|2.0
|0.9
|44.7
|9
|Infosys Technologies
|INFY-N
|IT
|34,604.8
|2.5
|2.7
|0.0
|41.1
|10
|Novartis
|NVS-N
|Health Care
|185,692.8
|3.5
|6.0
|0.5
|57.5
|11
|Starbucks Corp.
|SBUX-Q
|Cons. Disc.
|82,882.3
|1.8
|2.7
|0.9
|43.4
|12
|American Electric Power
|AEP-N
|Utilities
|32,929.9
|3.5
|4.3
|1.0
|57.6
|13
|BHP Billiton Ltd.
|BHP-N
|Materials
|100,647.4
|4.2
|21.9
|0.7
|39.7
|14
|Emerson Electric Co.
|EMR-N
|Industrials
|38,768.4
|3.2
|8.6
|0.8
|68.5
|15
|Raytheon Co.
|RTN-N
|Industrials
|45,147.5
|1.9
|3.4
|0.9
|48.0
