Norman Rothery is the value investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here and view his model portfolio here.
Winter brings good cheer to skiers who want to plunge down the nearest mountain. But the risk of becoming overly familiar with the local trees keeps me off the slopes.
Long-time laggards
|Company
|Symbol
|Mkt. Cap. ($Mil.)
|Share Price $
|Price / 10 Year High
|P/B
|BlackBerry
|BB-T
|5,453
|10.29
|6.9%
|1.87
|Penn West Petroleum
|PWT-T
|1,206
|2.40
|6.3%
|0.49
|Pengrowth Energy
|PGF-T
|1,172
|2.14
|9.9%
|0.75
|Athabasca Oil
|ATH-T
|593
|1.46
|7.7%
|0.25
|Sherritt International
|S-T
|411
|1.40
|7.8%
|0.36
|Denison Mines
|DML-T
|373
|0.69
|4.2%
|1.53
|North American Palladium
|PDL-T
|365
|6.27
|0.1%
|0.86
|Platinum Group Metals
|PTM-T
|274
|2.43
|5.1%
|0.43
|Katanga Mining
|KAT-T
|258
|0.14
|0.5%
|0.16
|Western Energy Services
|WRG-T
|235
|3.18
|6.0%
|0.56
Source: S&P Capital IQ. Data as of Dec. 9, 2016