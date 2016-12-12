Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

These 10 TSX stocks are long-term losers. Could they be short-term winners? Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Norman Rothery

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Norman Rothery is the value investor for Globe Investor’s Strategy Lab. Follow his contributions here and view his model portfolio here.

Winter brings good cheer to skiers who want to plunge down the nearest mountain. But the risk of becoming overly familiar with the local trees keeps me off the slopes.

Long-time laggards

CompanySymbolMkt. Cap. ($Mil.)Share Price $Price / 10 Year HighP/B
BlackBerryBB-T5,45310.296.9%1.87
Penn West PetroleumPWT-T1,2062.406.3%0.49
Pengrowth EnergyPGF-T1,1722.149.9%0.75
Athabasca OilATH-T5931.467.7%0.25
Sherritt InternationalS-T4111.407.8%0.36
Denison MinesDML-T3730.694.2%1.53
North American PalladiumPDL-T3656.270.1%0.86
Platinum Group MetalsPTM-T2742.435.1%0.43
Katanga MiningKAT-T2580.140.5%0.16
Western Energy ServicesWRG-T2353.186.0%0.56

Source: S&P Capital IQ.  Data as of Dec. 9, 2016

Report Typo/Error

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular