This superquick dish reheats well. You can use any kind of nut, but macadamia has a rich, fatty flavour that goes well with the sprouts.
Brussels sprouts
1 1/2 pounds (750 grams) Brussels sprouts
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 cup macadamia nuts
1/2 cup grated manchego cheese
1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Method
Shave Brussels sprouts with a mandolin or slice thinly with a knife.
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add macadamia nuts and toast until golden, about 1 to 2 minutes. Add remaining olive oil and shaved Brussels sprouts. Toss and cook for 2 minutes or until lightly golden but still firm. Remove from heat, fold in cheese and lemon zest and season with salt and pepper.