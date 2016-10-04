Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Brussels sprouts with manchego cheese (Danielle Matar for The Globe and Mail)
LUCY WAVERMAN

Special to The Globe and Mail

This superquick dish reheats well. You can use any kind of nut, but macadamia has a rich, fatty flavour that goes well with the sprouts.

  • Ready time: 15 minutes
  • Servings: 6

Brussels sprouts

1 1/2 pounds (750 grams) Brussels sprouts

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup macadamia nuts

1/2 cup grated manchego cheese

1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Method

Shave Brussels sprouts with a mandolin or slice thinly with a knife.

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add macadamia nuts and toast until golden, about 1 to 2 minutes. Add remaining olive oil and shaved Brussels sprouts. Toss and cook for 2 minutes or until lightly golden but still firm. Remove from heat, fold in cheese and lemon zest and season with salt and pepper.

 

