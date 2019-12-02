 Skip to main content

Art & Architecture

Register
AdChoices

Canadian firm Diamond Schmitt Architects wins contract for New York’s David Geffen Hall

Brad Wheeler
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The interior of the acoustically challenged David Geffen Hall in New York, which Toronto-based Diamond Schmitt Architects will be redesigning.

VINCENT TULLO/The New York Times News Service

A Canadian firm has won the competition to design an overhauled David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, home to the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. Opened in 1962, the acoustically challenged 2,738-seat venue has resisted two previous attempts at sonic upgrades.

“They’ve never really got it quite right,” says Gary McCluskie, lead designer for performing arts spaces at Toronto-based Diamond Schmitt Architects, the winning design firm. “The New York Philharmonic is a world-renowned orchestra, and they should be playing in a space that really lets people hear the quality and the character of the musicians.”

Though the exterior of David Geffen Hall will be preserved, the auditorium itself will undergo a significant revamping, as will the building’s public spaces. Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects, a New York-based husband-and-wife architectural firm, will design all of the public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Though the exterior of David Geffen Hall, seen here on Dec. 1, 2019, will be preserved, the auditorium itself will undergo a significant revamping, as will the building’s public spaces.

VINCENT TULLO/The New York Times News Service

The commission for Diamond Schmitt is another feather in the cap of a firm that has built a reputation for its expertise with performing arts centres. In addition to David Geffen Hall, other high-profile projects for Diamond Schmitt include Montreal’s Maison symphonique, the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, Toronto’s Four Seasons Centre and Buddy Holly Hall, set to open in 2020 in the Peggy Sue singer’s hometown of Lubbock, Texas.

Designed by American architect Max Abramovitz, the facility on Manhattan’s Upper West Side was originally named Philharmonic Hall before a donation in 1973 from philanthropist Avery Fisher earned him the venue’s renaming to Avery Fisher Hall. In 2015, a US$100-million gift from music mogul David Geffen necessitated a another update to the building’s signage.

According to McCluskie, Diamond Schmitt’s connection with the David Geffen Hall renovation goes back to 2015. Two years later, in 2017, the brakes were put on the project partly because of the time necessary to complete the extensive overhaul. “It would have taken as long as three years,” McCluskie says. The rejigged plans call for a phased renovation, with much of the heavy construction done over two summers, when the Philharmonic is traditionally on the road. During two closings, when not on the road, the Philharmonic will perform in other New York venues, including Carnegie Hall and New York City Center.

Open this photo in gallery

This artist rendering released by the New York Philharmonic shows the new design of the interior of Geffen Hall, part of a $550-million renovation project slated to be complete by March, 2024.

The Associated Press

The US$550-million transformation, of which US$360-million has already been raised, is scheduled to be completed by March, 2024. In addition to fixing long-standing acoustic issues, the project will seek to make the listening experience at the venue a more intimate one. “In a rectangular hall, you can feel quite distant from the action," McCluskie says. “Our plans call for pulling the stage out in the round and wrapping the audience around it. The patrons will be much closer to the orchestra."

Seating capacity will be reduced by some 500 seats to 2,200, and a steeper rake (incline) will be added to the orchestra level to improve acoustics and sight lines.

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies