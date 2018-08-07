National Gallery exhibition explores ever-evolving nature of photography

Open this photo in gallery Zhang Huan, To Raise the Water Level in a Fish Pond (Close Up), 1997, National Gallery of Canada, Ottawa. Zhang Huan

The evolution of photography, once viewed primarily as a documentary medium that captured “the decisive moment,” is seen at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa. Its collection of photography that has been amassed over the past 50 years is displayed in the exhibition The Extended Moment, a show that acknowledges photography’s past as well as its ever-evolving nature. Through thoughtful juxtapositions and curation, the exhibition critically reflects how photography can be used to capture a moment in time or used to articulate artistic concepts. The exhibition runs until Sept. 16, 2018.