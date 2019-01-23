Vancouver Art Gallery reveals name and design of new building after $40-million private donation

Open this photo in gallery The Vancouver Art Gallery has revealed the final designs and name of its proposed new building, now known as The Chan Centre for the Visual Arts.

The Vancouver Art Gallery has announced what it’s calling an unprecedented act of generosity – an enormous private donation – and a new name for the museum it aims to build a few blocks from its current site. The new gallery is to be called the Chan Centre for the Visual Arts, following the donation of $40-million from the Chan family.

The donation, which VAG officials say is the largest single private donation to an arts and culture organization in British Columbia, was announced on Wednesday at a hotel across the street from the gallery’s current site. The gallery also unveiled the final designs for the new building.

“We truly believe in the power of art to bring people together and to bridge divides, cultural gaps, to promote social understanding and to help people better understand themselves and others, and that is what the new Vancouver Art Gallery building will help accomplish,” said Christian Chan, on behalf of his family, in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The Chan family, developers who own the Vancouver-based Burrard Group, has been active in real estate on the West Coast for more than 40 years. They have also been involved in arts philanthropy, most notably with the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts at UBC, which opened in 1997. Chan, the company’s executive vice-president, is a trustee on the VAG board.

The lead donation is a game-changer for the VAG’s protracted campaign to construct a new museum, one that’s built with the specific purpose of being a gallery, unlike the current structure, which is a former courthouse. The gallery’s attempt to attract $150-million in federal and provincial funding (in addition to $50-million donated by the province in 2008) has come up short, and the hope has been that private donations would encourage the government to buy in.

With this large donation, they now have that momentum. “It’s exciting news for the Vancouver Art Gallery and for the city, province and country,” Ann Webb, the VAG’s associate director of engagement and strategic initiatives, told The Globe and Mail.

Gallery officials say its current building, which was redesigned by Arthur Erickson Architects in the 1980s, is inadequate – it’s too small and wasn’t initially designed to be a museum. They have determined that an expansion on the current site, in the downtown core, is not feasible.

In 2015, the Swiss architecture firm selected by the VAG after an international search revealed the concept design for a new gallery to be built on a prime piece of city-owned land a few blocks from the current site, near the east end of downtown Vancouver. Herzog & de Meuron presented a 310,000 square-foot wood-wrapped structure made up of stacked boxes, with a large public space at ground level.

On Wednesday, the Pritzker Prize-winning architecture firm revealed the final designs for what it now says is a 300,000 square-foot building.

The most visible change: Where much of the building’s exterior in the original version was clad in wood, much of it is now covered in glass.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Those two materials are “both inseparable from the history and making of the city,” said lead architect Christine Binswanger of Herzog & de Meuron, in a statement. “We developed a façade out of glass logs, which is pure, soft, light, establishing a unique relation to covered wooden terraces all around the building.”

In a news release, the firm says it has defined its plans for the building to a “much higher degree” – with galleries, classrooms, reading rooms, a theatre, restaurants, shops and public outdoor spaces “well enhanced.”

In that same release, the VAG calls the design “a sculptural, symmetrical upright building combining opaque and transparent surfaces, with larger volumes concentrated at the top and minimal mass at the bottom. By lifting the bulk of the structure high above the street, the design allows light and air to filter down to an active, open-air courtyard below.”

The gallery is to take up two-thirds of the site known as Larwill Park – currently a parking lot, where temporary housing for people who are homeless was recently erected.

But use of that city land is tied to a funding criteria: that the VAG raise $100-million from the federal government, and $50-million from the provincial government, in addition to the $50-million already donated to the project by the Gordon Campbell government.

The VAG’s previous intention was to break ground in 2017 with a targeted opening date of 2021. But after the conceptual design reveal in 2015, things stalled.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, with this donation, gallery officials hope they’ve got the momentum they need to raise more money. The gallery says it now has $135-million in funding secured.

“The next step for the Vancouver Art Gallery Capital Campaign will be to continue its work with senior levels of government and the private sector to secure the additional funding needed to begin construction,” a VAG release says.

As recently as December, VAG officials said the budget for the project remained at $350-million ($300-million in construction costs; $50-million for an endowment). That budget has not changed in more than five years, despite inflation and the pushing back of the ground-breaking and opening dates.