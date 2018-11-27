 Skip to main content

Arts Alessia Cara steps away from social media in response to wave of nasty comments

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Alessia Cara steps away from social media in response to wave of nasty comments

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Alessia Cara performs during the halftime show at the Grey Cup in Edmonton, Alta., on Nov. 25, 2018.

Jason Franson/The Canadian Press

Alessia Cara says she’s stepping away from her social media feeds after a recent onslaught of negative comments.

The Grammy-winning pop singer took to Instagram late Monday to share a number of screen shots from her Twitter account that showed users criticizing her appearance and firing obscenities at her.

The singer says the comments reflect “a way larger issue” with online bullying.

Story continues below advertisement

Cara, who grew up in Brampton, Ont., says she believes the separation created by computer and phone screens downplays the “gravity of words” in online conversations.

She also addressed the toxicity of “stan culture,” a term used to describe how super-fans divide themselves into factions online.

Performers including Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Beyonce have ardent groups of supporters who boast about their favourite artist’s latest achievements but some also attack other artists.

The conversations frequently spiral into name calling and insults about a performer’s appearance or abilities.

“This whole world of stan culture, while it’s amazing and great and connective a lot of the time, it can be very hurtful,” Cara said in a video posted on Instagram.

“It gives people a platform to not only put people against each other but feel like they can say whatever they want to anybody all of the time. It sucks and it doesn’t feel good.”

Cara, who performed during the halftime of the 2018 Grey Cup game on Sunday, releases her latest album The Pains of Growing on Friday.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019