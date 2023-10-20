1 Jagged Little Pill, the jukebox musical based on the music of Alanis Morissette, opens in Toronto on Oct. 24. How many million copies has the album of the same name sold since its 1995 release? a. 50 million b. 100 million c. 33 million d. 15 million 33 million. Morrissette's record label, Maverick, predicted the album would sell just 125,000 copies – a figure that impressed Morrissette at the time. “I was like, ‘How am I going to deal with that?’“ she said in an interview with the Globe’s Johanna Schneller. "I had no idea what was coming."

2 Zadie Smith's new novel, The Fraud, is based on what historical event? a. The sinking of the Titanic b. The Tichborne case c. The Tinder swindler d. The life of Charles Ponzi The Tichborne case. The Tichborne case is named for Roger Tichborne, heir to a British fortune, who was presumed drowned at sea in 1854. Andrew Bogle, a Black man who had grown up enslaved on a Jamaican plantation and who was a former servant for the Tichbornes first made an appearance in Smith’s fiction in a draft of her 2012 novel NW, but didn’t end up in the published version.

3 This week, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra received its largest-ever single donation, from the estate of H. Thomas and Mary Beck. How much was the donation? a. $10 million b. $5.2 million c. $25 million d. $14.7 million $14.7 million. Previously, the largest donation made to the TSO was the $10 million donation the Beck estate made in 2019.

4 What exercise gadget was the late actress Suzanne Somers famous for promoting? a. The Thighmaster b. The Shake Weight c. Bowflex d. FitFlops The Thighmaster. Somers, who died earlier this week, was best known for her starring role as Chrissy Snow on Three’s Company.

5 Dicks: The Musical, which premiered at TIFF in September, opens in wide release on Friday. Which real-life couple both have roles in the film? a. Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner b. Beyonce and Jay-Z c. Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick d. Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman. While Mullally is one of the film’s bona-fide stars, Offerman has just a small role as a MAGA-esque bigot. The film is a critic’s pick this week – but be warned: it’s not for the easily squeamish.

