A man walks in front of Queen’s Park in Toronto, Feb. 20, 2023.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Ford government says it will maintain its $60-million in base funding to the Ontario Arts Council in next week’s budget, but does not plan to renew about $5-million in one-time grants for the culture sector, after some arts organizations warned this week that any cuts to the grant-giving organization would be devastating amid pandemic recovery.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is set to deliver Ontario’s latest budget next Thursday. His office confirmed its funding plans for the council after The Globe and Mail began making inquiries this week to arts organizations in the province about public comments some had made, fearing a 15-per-cent – or $10-million – reduction from last year’s $65-million funding envelope.

Toronto MPP Jill Andrew, a New Democrat, had also recently launched a petition asking the Progressive Conservative government to keep funding stable after hearing such fears from arts groups.

The Ontario Arts Council (OAC) offers grants and services for artists and organizations across disciplines including dance, literature, theatre, music, and Indigenous arts. Artists across the world saw their incomes dry up during the COVID-19 pandemic, not just in lockdowns, as some members of the public remain hesitant to visit galleries, theatres, and concerts.

In February, the OAC said it had given a number of one-time grants or grant increases this fiscal year, including for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives; Indigenous arts organizations; support for other marginalized or minority groups; and innovative artistic approaches. These grants, which the OAC said brought the provincial funding total to $65-million, were widely welcomed at a precarious moment for the sector.

As such, some in the sector say the end of the grants amounts to a funding cut.

“This kind of cut is so destructive as we’re emerging from COVID,” said Jacoba Knaapen, executive director of the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts. “We need to find a way to work together with the province so that we can prevent these kinds of cuts from happening in the future – and these kinds of surprises. The current process isn’t acceptable.”

Jason Samilski, managing director of Canadian Artists’ Representation / le front des artistes canadiens (CARFAC) Ontario, the visual-and-media artists’ association, said he hopes the provincial government “realizes the lucrative economic impacts and the return on its arts investments.”

Statistics Canada said in 2020 that arts and culture contributes $27-billion, or 3.4 per cent, of Ontario’s gross domestic product. As such, Samilski said, “if Ontario would like to remain competitive with its arts and culture community … we do need to see some more serious investments in our sector.”

Beyond the end of those grants, maintaining the OAC’s baseline funding year-to-year would also mean less money for arts groups in real terms in an era of high inflation. Statistics Canada said last month that the annual rate of inflation had reached 5.9 per cent in January.

The OAC operates at arm’s length from Ontario’s Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport. In an e-mail, Culture Minister Neil Lumsden’s press secretary said that the current government had spent nearly $340-million on the OAC and more than $1.1-billion on arts and culture since taking office in 2018.

“We are proud of these investments and continue to make significant contributions to our province, supporting thousands of jobs,” press secretary Alan Sakach said in an e-mail.

The Ford government eliminated about $5-million from the OAC’s general funding in the months after taking power from the Liberals, while also reducing other specialty funding. Its baseline grant from the province, excluding some one-time programs, has sat at $59,937,400 for each of the last three fiscal years, according to its audited financial statements.