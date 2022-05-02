Vogue editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour exits the Metropolitan Museum of Art as workers prepare for the 2022 Met Gala.BRENDAN MCDERMID/Reuters

On May 2, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Met Gala will return to its regular Monday night in May slot after two years of pandemic-related cancellations and delays, bringing with it an extravaganza of celebrities, designers and, of course, headline-making style choices — it’s also known as “fashion’s biggest night out” for a reason. Here’s everything you need to know about the Vogue-sponsored 2022 gala.

What time does the 2022 Met Gala start?

The 2022 Met Gala starts at 6 p.m. EST.

Where does the Met Gala take place?

The Met Gala takes place at its traditional home, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Not only does the Met take place at the museum, but tickets to the event — which cost a reported $35,000 each — also benefit the Manhattan art institution.

What is this year’s gala theme?

This year’s costume theme is “Gilded Glamour,” and is meant to complement the Met’s current exhibit, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, which is the second of two instalments presented by the museum’s head curator, Andrew Bolton (the first instalment was last year’s A Lexicon of Fashion). The theme, invites attending guests to pay homage to America’s Gilded Age, which took place between 1870-1890; expect rich jewel tones, sparkling embellishments, and, well, gilding! The theme, which celebrates prosperity, has garnered some criticism, with some pundits suggesting an homage to wealth and industrialization is out of step with current inflation concerns.

Who is on the guestlist the 2022 Met Gala?

The Met Gala guestlist is kept top-secret until the evening of the event, and although Met Gala staple Zendaya already confirmed she won’t be in attendance this year, there will still be plenty of other stars to spot. Returning guests Katy Perry, and Megan Thee Stallion have indicated they’ll be appearing, along with actresses Tommy Dorfman and Sydney Sweeney, both of whom are expected to make their Met Gala debuts. There’s also fan speculation that Taylor Swift may make an appearance — she hasn’t attended the event since 2016 — and a leaked guestlist has also suggested that Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, and Timothee Chalamet will be in attendance.

How can I watch the 2022 Met Gala?

Vogue, one of the Met Gala’s official sponsors, will be livestreaming the event on their official Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter feeds.

Who is hosting this year’s Met Gala?

Co-chairing the glamorous night are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, supervised, of course, by Vogue’s Anna Wintour. Designer Tom Ford and Instagram head Adam Mosseri are honorary co-chairs.

