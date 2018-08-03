MMFA says Picasso ads back online after rejection under Facebook’s anti-nudity policy

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts says an ad for its Picasso exhibit is back online after being rejected for violating Facebook’s anti-nudity policy.
Museum spokeswoman Pascale Chasse says the advertisement was blocked because it showed Picasso’s painting titled Femmes à la toilette, which features two nude women.
Chasse said she found the situation funny at first, but eventually contacted Facebook after two different ads were subsequently rejected by the company’s ad-review algorithm.
She said the company has since put the original ad back online and has promised to review its policies surrounding fine art.
Facebook says in a statement it is reviewing its advertising standards in light of the incident.
While its criteria don’t generally allow nudity in advertisements, the company said it wants to make sure museums can share their most iconic paintings.
