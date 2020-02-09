 Skip to main content

Arts

Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor

Los Angeles
The Associated Press
Brad Pitt accepts the Actor in a Supporting Role award for 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood' onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, Calif.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Brad Pitt finally has his acting Oscar.

The four-time nominee won the best supporting actor Academy Award for his role as a stuntman in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Pitt had been expected to win the category after scooping up a series of honours this year, including at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Pitt’s treated the previous wins with jokes and breezy speeches.

Pitt was more sombre on Sunday, calling his win “incredible” as his peers cheered.

The actor plays the stunt double of an aging cowboy actor played by Leonardo DiCaprio, a best actor nominee, in Quentin Tarantino’s 1969 Hollywood fable Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.

“Once Upon a time in Hollywood, ain’t that the truth,” Pitt said. He thanked his children, Tarantino and DiCaprio. “I’ll ride on your coattails any day,” he said of his co-star. “The view’s fantastic.”

The film is a 10-time nominee at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

Chris Rock and Steve Martin helped open the Oscars by delivering an opening monologue.

Both funnymen have hosted the Oscars before, prompting Martin to note the appearance on Sunday was a “demotion.”

The show opened with a rousing musical medley by Janelle Monae.

Martin also poked fun at the Oscars announcing the wrong best picture winner a few years back, taking a dig at the recent Iowa caucus that was marred by delayed results.

Rock ribbed The Irishman director Martin Scorsese, telling him he “loved the first season.”

The pair also noted the lack of female directing nominees and the lack of diversity.

Martin joked they had a “great time not hosting tonight.”

