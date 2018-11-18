 Skip to main content

Rare 6th century mosaic of St. Mark returned to Cyprus more than 40 years after it was looted

Rare 6th century mosaic of St. Mark returned to Cyprus more than 40 years after it was looted

NICOSIA, Cyprus
The Associated Press
Dutch art detective Arthur Brand shows off the missing mosaic of St. Mark, a rare piece of stolen Byzantine art from Cyprus, in The Hague on Saturday before he returned it to Cypriot authorities.

JAN HENNOP/AFP/Getty Images

The communications minister of Cyprus says a rare 6th-century portrait mosaic of St. Mark which was looted from an Orthodox Christian church more than four decades ago has returned intact to the Mediterranean island nation.

Minister Vassiliki Anastassiadou said the mosaic arrived in Cyprus on Sunday. Dutch art detective Arthur Brand gave it to church and government officials at the country’s embassy in the Netherlands on the weekend.

The mosaic depicting a youthful St. Mark was one of several that went missing from the Church of Panayia Kanakaria after Cyprus split into ethnic Greek and Turkish sides in 1974.

A mosaic of St. Andrew from the same church was repatriated in April.

They are among a handful of such works that survived a period during the 8th and 9th centuries when many Orthodox icons were destroyed.

