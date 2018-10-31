Three finalists for Cundill History Prize announced

Two author biographies and a book on climate change in the colonial era have made the final cut for a prestigious history prize run by McGill University.
The three Cundill History Prize finalists, announced Wednesday, will each receive US$10,000 and are now vying for the grand prize, which raises the reward to US$75,000.
Contenders include Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Caroline Fraser for Prairie Fires: The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder, about the life of the Little House on the Prairie author.
Harvard historian Maya Jasanoff is also in the running for The Dawn Watch: Joseph Conrad in a Global World, about the forces that shaped the Polish-British writer of Heart of Darkness.
Rounding out the list is Ohio State University professor Sam White with A Cold Welcome: The Little Ice Age and Europe’s Encounter with North America, billed as an interdisplinary examination of the role climate change played in determining the fates of European settlers.
The winner will be revealed at an event in Montreal on Nov. 15.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.