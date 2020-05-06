Three recommended podcast episodes, including the premiere of a new series hosted by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

“My mission is to expand the way we think, talk and feel about mental well-being," says Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, about her new podcast. "For those who know me, be assured there will be no taboo left behind.” From the wife of the Prime Minister, WE Well-being knocks down stigmas and advises on self-help. It’s one of three recommended podcasts this week, alongside a chat with the Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine and a look back at the tragedy at Ohio’s Kent State University 50 years ago.
Something new: Though her WE Well-being podcast was taped before the current era of self-isolation, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau’s brand-new project pitches itself as something more timely than ever. The COVID-19 survivor says she wants the series to combat preconceptions about mental-health issues and offer strategies on fostering well-being. In the first (two-part) episode, the former television host speaks with retired ice-dancing Olympian Tessa Virtue about the importance of self-love. She also speaks with Megan Popovic, the director of athlete well-being and performance for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and shares parental advice on how she and husband Justin Trudeau are raising their children to be resilient. Upcoming episodes feature four-time Olympian Silken Laumann and and the host’s mother-in-law, mental-health advocate Margaret Trudeau.
Something musical: Wondering why Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine wrote a backstage memoir? It’s not that complicated, as she explained on a recent episode of The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: “I got a book deal, so once I had a book deal, you’d be crazy not to do it.” Of course there’s more to it than that, as she tells Lefsetz, the chatty American author of The Lefsetz Letter, a well-subscribed insider’s newsletter on the business behind pop culture in general and the music industry in particular. We know Valentine through the Go-Go’s, the radio-rocking creators of hits Our Lips Are Sealed and We Got the Beat. A freewheeling Valentine’s lips are absolutely unaffixed. Just in time for Mother’s Day, Valentine tells a story about her mom saying the candid memoir was “painful” to read. “Until I read it,” she told her daughter recently, “I thought I did a really good job.” Oof.
Something historical: Self-billed as the world’s only Ohio history podcast, Ohio v. the Worldbegins its fifth season on the Buckeye State on May 10 with a two-part episode on William McKinley, teeing up an entire season on the eight U.S. presidents from the state, which also produced LeBron James, the Black Keys and the backdrop to TV’s WKRP in Cincinnati. Back to presidents, the tricky Californian Richard Nixon figures prominently on the podcast’s re-posted first-ever episode, from 2017, on the tragic shooting at Kent State University, which happened 50 years ago this week. Breaking down the 13 seconds and the 67 shots from U.S. National Guardsmen, which left four people dead, host Alex Hastie interviews two eyewitnesses, Dean Kahler and Larry Disbro.
