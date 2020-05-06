 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Arts

Register
AdChoices

Three recommended podcast episodes, including the premiere of a new series hosted by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

Brad Wheeler
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau attends a ceremony at Rideau Hall on Nov. 20, 2019 in Ottawa.

CHRIS WATTIE/AFP/Getty Images

“My mission is to expand the way we think, talk and feel about mental well-being," says Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, about her new podcast. "For those who know me, be assured there will be no taboo left behind.” From the wife of the Prime Minister, WE Well-being knocks down stigmas and advises on self-help. It’s one of three recommended podcasts this week, alongside a chat with the Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine and a look back at the tragedy at Ohio’s Kent State University 50 years ago.

Something new: Though her WE Well-being podcast was taped before the current era of self-isolation, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau’s brand-new project pitches itself as something more timely than ever. The COVID-19 survivor says she wants the series to combat preconceptions about mental-health issues and offer strategies on fostering well-being. In the first (two-part) episode, the former television host speaks with retired ice-dancing Olympian Tessa Virtue about the importance of self-love. She also speaks with Megan Popovic, the director of athlete well-being and performance for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and shares parental advice on how she and husband Justin Trudeau are raising their children to be resilient. Upcoming episodes feature four-time Olympian Silken Laumann and and the host’s mother-in-law, mental-health advocate Margaret Trudeau.

Something musical: Wondering why Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine wrote a backstage memoir? It’s not that complicated, as she explained on a recent episode of The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: “I got a book deal, so once I had a book deal, you’d be crazy not to do it.” Of course there’s more to it than that, as she tells Lefsetz, the chatty American author of The Lefsetz Letter, a well-subscribed insider’s newsletter on the business behind pop culture in general and the music industry in particular. We know Valentine through the Go-Go’s, the radio-rocking creators of hits Our Lips Are Sealed and We Got the Beat. A freewheeling Valentine’s lips are absolutely unaffixed. Just in time for Mother’s Day, Valentine tells a story about her mom saying the candid memoir was “painful” to read. “Until I read it,” she told her daughter recently, “I thought I did a really good job.” Oof.

Story continues below advertisement

Something historical: Self-billed as the world’s only Ohio history podcast, Ohio v. the Worldbegins its fifth season on the Buckeye State on May 10 with a two-part episode on William McKinley, teeing up an entire season on the eight U.S. presidents from the state, which also produced LeBron James, the Black Keys and the backdrop to TV’s WKRP in Cincinnati. Back to presidents, the tricky Californian Richard Nixon figures prominently on the podcast’s re-posted first-ever episode, from 2017, on the tragic shooting at Kent State University, which happened 50 years ago this week. Breaking down the 13 seconds and the 67 shots from U.S. National Guardsmen, which left four people dead, host Alex Hastie interviews two eyewitnesses, Dean Kahler and Larry Disbro.

People on social media are sharing imaginative ways of entertaining, informing and having fun while staying isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a compilation of some that made us smile. The Globe and Mail

The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies