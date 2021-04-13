 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Arts

Register
AdChoices

Toronto company Treasured builds virtual spaces for museums

Chris HannayIndependent business reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

King Heritage and Cultural Centre's 3D Exhibit.

Treasured Inc

In late February, 2020, Vito Giovannetti took the stage at the genealogy conference RootsTech to pitch his startup Treasured as a platform for turning family histories into virtual museums.

Two weeks later, the world shut down. Over the coming months, Giovannetti and his team realized there was a whole other audience for their product: real museums that were physically shuttered and struggling to get online.

So the small Toronto-based tech company pivoted from family histories to local stories, and it has now started to bring some of its new projects to digital life.

Story continues below advertisement

Giovannetti started the company in 2017 with co-founder Nikita Varabei shortly after graduating from York University’s Schulich School of Business.

The company uses the video-game software Unity to build virtual spaces that allow visitors to walk around and view picture, audio and video pieces. Unity is a cross-platform engine that has been used to develop popular mobile games such as Angry Birds 2 or critically acclaimed independent productions such as Cuphead. Unity has also found a growing audience among architects and engineers to render 3-D models.

Open this photo in gallery

Treasured builds virtual spaces that allow visitors to walk around and view picture, audio and video pieces.

Treasured Inc

“We’re not trying to replace the physical beauty and experience people are getting from larger museums,” Giovannetti said. “I can’t wait to get back into a physical space. We’re a complement.”

Treasured’s most high-profile project so far is the Museum of American War Letters, which opened online on March 29, National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The inaugural exhibit is the museum’s Vietnam wing, detailing American soldiers’ views of the highly controversial conflict – from future president Bill Clinton’s note to a colonel thanking him for “saving him” from the draft, to a lonely soldier’s message to his mother, scrawled on a length of toilet paper.

Andrew Carroll, the founding director of the Center for American War Letters, said he was excited to create a space that lived only online, with no physical structure, and said he believed his was the first virtual museum that wasn’t modelled after an existing space.

“We want other [institutions] – whether they’re universities, small towns, whatever – to, instead of spending tens of millions of dollars on a physical structure that may end up being shut down during a pandemic, instead spend a fraction of that on a virtual museum,” he said.

Treasured’s most recent project is a little closer to home, a virtual exhibit for the King Heritage and Cultural Centre in the rural township north of Toronto, where Giovannetti grew up.

Story continues below advertisement

Erika Baird, the centre’s supervisor, said the township had been talking for some time about how to make more of an online presence. Digitizing collections has been a major movement at museums and galleries in recent years, but the centre had only two employees and limited resources to make something happen.

On Saturday, the centre opened the virtual exhibit Stories of King, which features interesting items from the area’s past that didn’t warrant their own full-blown exhibits. One panel, for, example, examines some of the town’s oldest and oddest bylaws, such as a ban on bowling in 1925 and an 1852 decree to not allow horses to copulate in public view.

Baird said the advantage of moving online is that it gives her small township centre the potential to reach many more people.

“The future of museums isn’t just brick and mortar building, it’s sharing our history with a wider audience,” she said.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies