 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Arts

Register
AdChoices

What’s author Kate Harris’s next trip? Finding the unfamiliar in the familiar

Brad Wheeler
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Stuck in Toronto on a stopover after a book tour in India, Kate Harris, seen here on Jan. 20, 2018, spoke about the new book she’s working on, the adventurism she finds in self-isolation and her holy grail of life balance.

Crystal Schick/For The Globe and Mail

She describes herself as a “writer and wanderer.” Marco Polo is her hero and she once was obsessed with going to Mars. But speaking to The Globe and Mail in Toronto recently, Kate Harris made it clear that she’d rather not be on the road at the moment. “I really wish I was home,” the author said, pining for her log cabin in the remote northern town of Atlin, B.C. “It’s a quirky, artsy place, with lovable people that are my friends and adopted family.”

Who knew that Harris, whose Taylor Prize-winning work of literary non-fiction Lands of Lost Borders involves a bicycle trip along the fabled Silk Road, is a latent homebody? Stuck in Toronto on a stopover after a book tour in India, she spoke about the new book she’s working on, the adventurism she finds in self-isolation and her holy grail of life balance.

IN HER WORDS

The book I wrote was very much fuelled by wanderlust. But writing it in Atlin, the virtues of being a homebody became apparent to me. I love having roots in a place. Part of the challenge going forward is figuring out how to strike a balance between roots and the mobility I love and find so invigorating and mind-widening.

Story continues below advertisement

I’ll always stand by the value of going places where life operates very differently than what you’re used to. It’s good to see that the routines and the priorities you live by are not universal. Being in India recently reminded me of that.

But, also, with the state of the world the way it is now, the arguments for staying home are becoming more persuasive. So, lately I’ve been trying to understand how I can live daily life with the same sense of wonder and curiosity that comes so easily when you’re in a foreign place. That would be my holy grail, maybe.

I’m pretty deep into my new book, which is about putting down roots. I recently got my pilot’s license. I’m learning to fly, which will be a big theme to the book. How do you stay home gracefully and adventurously in a way that lets you see what is surprising about the familiar?

In a way, the familiar is the most exciting, because it’s never actually unchanging – it’s not that familiar at all.

So, the book is sort of a travel memoir about a globetrotter who decides to stay in a place for a while. And it’s funny, it’s been a real slog. When I was writing the first book, I felt that the next one wouldn’t be as hard. I felt I was learning how to do it with that first book. But that certainly has not been the case. It’s just as hard, if not harder.

But that’s okay. There’s no other line of work I want to pursue. Putting words on the page is my agony and it is my joy.

The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies