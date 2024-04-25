Writers Guild of Canada votes to authorize strike over pay, AI protections

The Writers Guild of Canada has voted to authorize a strike after six months of negotiations with the Canadian Media Producers Association, as its English-language screenwriters push for greater pay and protections against generative artificial intelligence models.

The 2,500-member union announced Thursday that 96.5 per cent of its voting members were in favour of authorizing a strike. It was the first strike authorization in the union’s history. The Writers Guild cautioned that it would not immediately strike – instead, it said its leaders would use the vote result as a bargaining tool in negotiations with Canadian screen producers.

The screen sector is facing a critical moment as generative AI tools evolve. The Writers Guild’s American counterparts spent much of 2023 striking for similar benefits and protections alongside U.S. actors, raising concerns that AI-generated creative output such as script drafts could devalue their work and demean creativity.

Canadian screenwriters face additional headwinds as they strive to tell Canadian stories in the face of the screen sector’s U.S. hegemony. In a filing with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission last year amid national broadcast reforms, the Writers Guild warned that the country needed to find ways to protect and fairly finance Canadian storytelling – particularly in an era when the Canadian broadcaster licence fees that fund domestic programming face a “stark decline.”

In the past five years, the 2,500-member guild warned, its members saw their aggregate earnings decline by about 22 per cent when adjusted for inflation.

Negotiations with the CMPA began last October ahead of a December contract expiry. They began working with a mediator in December.

The screenwriters are worried about needing to do more with fewer resources at their disposal – not just financially, but also in terms of other resources, such as by having fewer days or writers available for a TV show’s writer’s room. These matters can be compounded for screenwriters who’ve faced long faced structural barriers in the industry.