 Skip to main content

Books Margaret Atwood among six finalists for Man Booker Prize

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Margaret Atwood among six finalists for Man Booker Prize

LONDON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Awards buzz is ramping up for Canadian author Margaret Atwood as one of six finalists for the Man Booker Prize.

Atwood, who won the international fiction prize in 2000 for The Blind Assassin, has landed a spot on the short list for The Testaments.

The much-hyped sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, which was a 1986 Booker finalist, has also earned Canadian acclaim after being longlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize.

Story continues below advertisement

Atwood is joined on the Booker short list by British novelist Salman Rushdie, who won in 1981 for Midnight’s Children, and is nominated this year for Quichotte.

American author Lucy Ellmann is also finalist with her thousand-page tome Ducks, Newburyport, from Windsor, Ont.-based independent publisher Biblioasis.

Rounding out the short list, announced Tuesday in London, are Nigerian writer Chigozie Obioma’s An Orchestra of Minorities, British author Bernardine Evaristo’s Girl, Woman, Other and British-Turkish author Elif Shafak for 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World.

Founded in 1969, the 50,000-pound ($81,000) prize is open to English-language authors from around the world.

The winner will be announced on Oct. 14.

Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter