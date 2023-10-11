Open this photo in gallery: Canadian author Sarah Bernstein with her book Study of Obedience during the photo call for the authors shortlisted for the Booker Prize 2023 for Fiction at the National Portrait Gallery, in London, on Sept. 21.JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Sarah Bernstein’s absurdist novel “Study for Obedience” has nabbed a spot on another short list — this time for the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize.

Bernstein is also in the running for the Booker Prize for her sophomore effort, which follows an unnamed narrator who moves to an unfriendly land to become her brother’s housekeeper.

The list of five finalists, announced Wednesday, also includes Booker-winning Eleanor Catton for “Birnam Wood,” which throws guerrilla gardeners into the path of a not-as-eccentric-as-he-seems billionaire.

Books we're reading and loving this week: Globe staffers and readers share their book picks

Kevin Chong made the short list for “The Double Life of Benson Yu,” a work of metafiction in which a graphic novelist reluctantly confronts his difficult childhood.

Dionne Irving’s “The Islands: Stories,” which explores the lives of Jamaican women and the broader forces that shape them, was the only short story collection to make the short list.

Rounding out the short list is Giller veteran CS Richardson’s novel “All the Colour in the World,” about an artist’s remarkable life.

The Giller, which is Canada’s largest fiction purse, will be handed out Nov. 13.