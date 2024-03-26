Skip to main content
Dublin, leinster, ireland
The Canadian Press
Canadian authors Emma Donoghue poses in her home town of London, Ont., in 2016.Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press

Canadian authors Suzette Mayr and Emma Donoghue have been shortlisted for the prestigious Dublin Literary Award.

The prize – billed as the largest purse for a single work of English-language fiction – is worth 100,000 euros or roughly $150,000.

Mayr made the list for her novel “The Sleeping Car Porter,” which won the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize in 2022.

The book follows a queer Black man who works as a train porter, tending to the needs of overnight passengers.

Donoghue was shortlisted for her book “Haven,” which tells the story of a scholar-priest in seventh-century Ireland on his quest to found a monastery.

The other four finalists are: “Old God’s Time” by Sebastian Barry of Ireland, “If I Survive You” by Jonathan Escoffery of the U.S., “Solenoid” by Mircea Cărtărescu of Romania and translated by Sean Cotter, and “Praiseworthy” by Alexis Wright of Australia.

