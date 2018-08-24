 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Cooking, Aug. 25, 2018

Bestsellers: Cooking, Aug. 25, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

Rank Title Contributor Imprint List Price
1 Yum & Yummer: Ridiculously Tasty Recipes That'll Blow Your Mind, But Not Your Diet! Greta Podleski One Spoon $34.95
2 The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide To A High-Fat Diet Leanne Vogel Victory Belt $46.95
3 The Magnolia Table Joanna Gaines, Peter Reed and Marah Stets William Morrow Cookbooks $36.99
4 Ketogenic Diet For Beginners Nana Twumasi and Amy Ramos Rockridge Press $15.99
5 Run Fast. Cook Fast. Eat Slow Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky Rodale Books $32.50
6 The Plant Paradox Cookbook Steven R. Gundry Harper Wave $36.99
7 5 Ingredients - Quick And Easy Food Jamie Oliver HarperCollins $39.99
8 The Oh She Glows Cookbook Angela Liddon Penguin Canada $32.00
9 The Instant Pot® Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook Laurel Randolph Rockridge Press $19.99
10 Oh She Glows Every Day Angela Liddon Penguin Canada $32.00

