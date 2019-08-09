Bestsellers: Cooking, August 9, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|Yum & Yummer: Ridiculously Tasty Recipes That'll Blow Your Mind, But Not Your Diet!
|Greta Podelski
|One Spoon
|$34.95
|2
|The Instant Pot Bible
|Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough
|Little Brown & Co.
|$25.99
|3
|The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide To A High-Fat Diet
|Leanne Vogel
|Victory Belt
|$46.95
|4
|The Oh She Glows Cookbook
|Angela Liddon
|Penguin Canada
|$32.00
|5
|Ketogenic Diet for Beginners
|Nana Twumasi, Amy Ramos and Rockridge Press
|Rockridge Press
|$15.99
|6
|Keto Diet Cookbook
|Leanne Vogel
|Victory Belt
|$46.95
|7
|Oh She Glows Every Day
|Angela Liddon
|Penguin Canada
|$32.00
|8
|Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat
|Samin Nosrat and Wendy MacNaughton
|Simon & Schuster
|$50.50
|9
|5 Ingredients: Quick and Easy Food
|Jamie Oliver
|HarperCollins Canada
|$39.99
|10
|Peace, Love and Fibre
|Mairlyn Smith
|Appetite by Random House
|$29.95
|11
|Ottolenghi Simple
|Yotam Ottolenghi
|Appetite by Random House
|$42.00
|12
|Keto Instant Pot
|Maria Emmerich
|Victory Belt
|$46.95
|13
|Simply Keto
|Suzanne Ryan
|Victory Belt
|$46.95
|14
|Vegetables First
|Ricardo Larrivee
|Appetite by Random House
|$32.00
|15
|The Instant Pot® Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook
|Laurel Randolph
|Rockridge Press
|$19.99
