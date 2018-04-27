 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, April 28, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast week's rank
1The FallenDavid BaldacciGrand Central$38.00-
2The Home For Unwanted GirlsJoanna GoodmanHarper Paperbacks$21.00-
3Then She Was GoneLisa JewellAtria$24.99-
4The Woman In The WindowA.J. FinnWilliam Morrow$24.991
5The Sun And Her FlowersRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$19.995
6Milk And HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.996
7The Alice NetworkKate QuinnWilliam Morrow$21.004
8Bachelor GirlKim Van AlkemadeTouchstone$24.992
9The Room On Rue AmélieKristin HarmelGallery Books$24.997
10The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.959

