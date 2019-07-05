 Skip to main content

Bestsellers Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, July 6, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, July 6, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

For Subscribers
Comments

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1The Tattooist Of AuschwitzHeather MorrisHarper Paperbacks$24.99
2The Perfect GirlfriendKaren HamiltonGraydon House$24.99
3The HuntressKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$22.99
4The Lost Girls of ParisPam JenoffPark Row$21.99
5The MisterE. L. JamesVintage$22.50
6The SuspectFiona BartonPenguin Canada$24.95
7Daisy Jones and the SixTaylor Jenkins ReidDoubleday Canada$24.95
8Cemetery RoadGreg IlesWilliam Morrow & Co.$24.99
9The Secret OrphanGlynis PetersHarperImpulse$22.99
10Watching YouLisa JewellAtria$24.99
11Then She Was GoneLisa JewellAtria/37 Ink$24.99
12The Clockmaker's DaughterKate MortonAtria$24.99
13The GownJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$21.00
14The Silent PatientAlex MichaelidesCeladon$24.99
15The Quintland SistersShelley WoodWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$19.99

Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter