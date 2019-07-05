Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, July 6, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|The Tattooist Of Auschwitz
|Heather Morris
|Harper Paperbacks
|$24.99
|2
|The Perfect Girlfriend
|Karen Hamilton
|Graydon House
|$24.99
|3
|The Huntress
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$22.99
|4
|The Lost Girls of Paris
|Pam Jenoff
|Park Row
|$21.99
|5
|The Mister
|E. L. James
|Vintage
|$22.50
|6
|The Suspect
|Fiona Barton
|Penguin Canada
|$24.95
|7
|Daisy Jones and the Six
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|8
|Cemetery Road
|Greg Iles
|William Morrow & Co.
|$24.99
|9
|The Secret Orphan
|Glynis Peters
|HarperImpulse
|$22.99
|10
|Watching You
|Lisa Jewell
|Atria
|$24.99
|11
|Then She Was Gone
|Lisa Jewell
|Atria/37 Ink
|$24.99
|12
|The Clockmaker's Daughter
|Kate Morton
|Atria
|$24.99
|13
|The Gown
|Jennifer Robson
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$21.00
|14
|The Silent Patient
|Alex Michaelides
|Celadon
|$24.99
|15
|The Quintland Sisters
|Shelley Wood
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$19.99
