Bestsellers: Juvenile, August 1, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorPublisher/ImprintList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Ballad of Songbirds and SnakesSuzanne CollinsScholastic $36.991
2Love You ForeverRobert Munsch and Sheila McGrawFirefly Books$5.954
3Becoming BriannaTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$15.992
4National Geographic Little Kids First Big Book of WhyAmy ShieldsNational Geographic Children's Books$17.956
5Archie Giant Comics JumpArchie SuperstarsArchie Comics$12.99-
6Bright Baby Touch & Feel Baby AnimalsRodger PriddyPriddy Books$4.953
7The Wonky DonkeyKatz CowleyScholastic Paperbacks$9.995
8First 100 WordsRoger PriddyPriddy Books$5.999
9The Bad Guys in the Dawn of the UnderlordAaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.9910
10The Unofficial Harry Potter SpellbookMedia Lab BooksTopix Media Lab$19.507

