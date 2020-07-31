Bestsellers: Juvenile, August 1, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
|Suzanne Collins
|Scholastic
|$36.99
|1
|2
|Love You Forever
|Robert Munsch and Sheila McGraw
|Firefly Books
|$5.95
|4
|3
|Becoming Brianna
|Terri Libenson
|Balzer & Bray
|$15.99
|2
|4
|National Geographic Little Kids First Big Book of Why
|Amy Shields
|National Geographic Children's Books
|$17.95
|6
|5
|Archie Giant Comics Jump
|Archie Superstars
|Archie Comics
|$12.99
|-
|6
|Bright Baby Touch & Feel Baby Animals
|Rodger Priddy
|Priddy Books
|$4.95
|3
|7
|The Wonky Donkey
|Katz Cowley
|Scholastic Paperbacks
|$9.99
|5
|8
|First 100 Words
|Roger Priddy
|Priddy Books
|$5.99
|9
|9
|The Bad Guys in the Dawn of the Underlord
|Aaron Blabey
|Scholastic Paperbacks
|$8.99
|10
|10
|The Unofficial Harry Potter Spellbook
|Media Lab Books
|Topix Media Lab
|$19.50
|7
