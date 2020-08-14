Bestsellers: Juvenile, August 15, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Midnight Sun
|Stephenie Meyer
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$34.99
|-
|2
|Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$17.99
|-
|3
|The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
|Suzanne Collins
|Scholastic
|$36.99
|1
|4
|Love You Forever
|Robert Munsch and Sheila McGraw
|Firefly Books
|$6.95
|4
|5
|Karen's Roller Skates (Baby-Sitters Little Sister Graphic Novel #2)
|Ann M. Martin and Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$13.99
|5
|6
|The Bad Guys in the Dawn of the Underlord
|Aaron Blabey
|Scholastic Paperbacks
|$8.99
|3
|7
|Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$16.99
|-
|8
|The Unofficial Ultimate Harry Potter Spellbook
|Media Lab Books
|Topix Media Lab
|$19.50
|-
|9
|Eva in the Spotlight
|Rebecca Elliott
|$6.99
|-
|10
|The Wonky Donkey
|Craig Smith and Katz Cowley
|Scholastic Paperbacks
|$9.99
|8
Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.