Bestsellers: Juvenile, October 17, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Dog Man: Grime and Punishment
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|2
|The Trials of Apollo
|Rick Riordan
|Hyperion Books for Children
|$24.99
|-
|3
|The Baby-Sitters's Club: Logan Likes Mary-Anne!
|Ann M. Martin and Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$16.99
|2
|4
|Dragon Masters: Fortress of the Stone Dragon
|Tracey West and Matt Loveridge
|Scholastic
|$7.99
|3
|5
|Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$17.99
|5
|6
|Midnight Sun
|Stephenie Meyer
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$34.99
|4
|7
|I Love You to the Moon and Back
|Amelia Hepworth and Tim Warnes
|Tiger Tales
|$10.99
|-
|8
|Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|-
|9
|Dog Man: Fetch-22
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|-
|10
|InvestiGators: Take the Plunge
|John Patrick Green
|First Second
|$12.99
|-
