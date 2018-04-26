 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, April 28, 2018

Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, April 28, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Camino IslandJohn GrishamDell$12.992
2The Right TimeDanielle SteelDell$11.991
3Golden PreyJohn SandfordG.P. Putnam's Sons$12.993
4The People vs. Alex CrossJames Patterson Grand Central$20.997
5All By Myself, AloneMary Higgins ClarkPocket Books$11.994
616th SeductionJames Patterson and Maxine PaetroGrand Central$12.995
7Tom Clancy Point Of ContactMike MadenBerkley$13.506
8Small Great ThingsJodi PicoultVintage Canada$21.009
9The FixDavid BaldacciGrand Central$12.998
10The Good DaughterKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow$12.50-

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
We have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We expect to have our new commenting system, powered by Talk from the Coral Project, running on our site by the end of April, 2018. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.