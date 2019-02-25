 Skip to main content

Film Canadian sound engineer Paul Massey wins Oscar for his work on Bohemian Rhapsody

Canadian sound engineer Paul Massey wins Oscar for his work on Bohemian Rhapsody

Victoria Ahearn
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Paul Massey accepts the Oscar on Sunday for best sound mixing for his work in the movie Bohemian Rhapsody.

Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press

Canadian sound engineer Paul Massey has won an Oscar for his work on Bohemian Rhapsody.

He won the trophy Sunday alongside Tim Cavagin and John Casali in the best sound-mixing category.

“I would like to dedicate this to my kids,” he said, naming them in his acceptance speech.

“I love you all. Thank you.”

Massey also thanked the film’s producers, sound crew and members of rock band Queen, who are the subject of the film.

“A massive shout-out to Brian May and Roger Taylor,” Massey said. “Thank you so much for your music and for your collaboration and your support.”

This is the eighth Oscar nomination for Massey.

He was born in England but early in his career lived in Toronto for 13 years before moving to Los Angeles.

Massey was previously nominated for an Oscar for The Martian by Ridley Scott, with whom he’s worked on several projects.

His other nominations include the films 3:10 to Yuma, Walk the Line and Legends of the Fall.

