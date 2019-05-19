Cannes 2019: Almodovar, Loach and Les Misérables take to the Croisette

Open this photo in gallery From left: Nora Navas, Antonio Banderas, Pedro Almodovar, Penelope Cruz, Asier Etxeandia and Leonardo Sbaraglia at the photo call for the film Pain and Glory at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France on May 18, 2019. Arthur Mola/The Associated Press

Out of the welter of the Cannes Film Festival, with hundreds of movies showing every day, the pattern-happy critic eager to discern trends finds them in places both obvious and abstruse.

This year, zombies are everywhere, sometimes on screen. From the festival’s opening film, Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die, through aging French provocateur Bertrand Bonello’s stab at the genre, Zombi Child – the missing “e” signals the original Creole spelling – in the Director’s Fortnight, and The Curse of Hobbes House in the Market, whose one-minute “teaser” suggests a posh, talky British take on the zombie apocalypse, the undead are ubiquitous on the Croisette. Whether they collectively represent a metaphor for our catatonic times or merely a reliance on tired genre tropes remains debatable.

Other emerging themes midway through the festival:

Felliniesque: The imminent centenary of Italian master Federico Fellini reminds us of his continuing, mostly unfortunate influence on current cinema. Though il maestro ’s most conspicuous acolyte and Cannes favourite Paolo Sorrentino ( The Great Beauty ) does not have a film here this year, Fellini’s influence is shamelessly evident in Québécois director Monia Chokri’s La femme de mon frère , a histrionic comedy set in the intellectual world of Montreal, which was unaccountably accorded the prestigious opening slot of the Un Certain Regard sidebar. And Pedro Almodovar seems to rely on Fellini’s 8 ½ in his lugubrious memory film, Pain and Glory , an exhausted and exhausting film about exhaustion that rather dutifully intercuts scenes from its protagonist’s childhood, including those of his homosexual awakening at age 9, with his debilitated present as an aged recluse.

James Quandt is the senior programmer for TIFF Cinematheque in Toronto.