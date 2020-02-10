 Skip to main content

Classic silhouettes were plentiful on the Oscars red carpet

Leanne Italie
New York
The Associated Press
Zazie Beetz arrives at the Oscars wearing two diamond Bvlgari necklaces with a custom Thom Browne look.

John Locher/The Associated Press

Zazie Beetz wore two stunning diamond necklaces by Bvlgari with a custom Thom Browne look, and Billy Porter paid homage to the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace in a 24-karat bodice of gold feathers as the Oscars red carpet lit up Sunday on Hollywood’s biggest night.

The Joker co-star sparkled in two pieces from Browne, her tight top fringed at the bottom. Her necklaces were in white gold, one with round diamonds and the other a choker with an oval emerald at the centre.

The look was “very chic dominatrix,” Beetz told The Associated Press, adding: “I’m really into corsetry. It’s a very beautiful classic shape.”

Billy Porter paid homage to the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace in a 24-karat bodice of gold feathers.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

While pink has dominated this awards season, a range of colours were plentiful at the Oscars. Princess and other classic silhouettes were the norm as fewer stars took fashion risks in the evening’s early going.

Porter’s latest red carpet statement is also custom, from British couture designer Giles Deacon. His orange silk ball skirt was printed with touches paying homage to the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace. It was the first of several looks for the Pose star at the Dolby Theatre.

Norwegian singer Aurora showed up in loose pants with a tunic top and red accents. Atop her head was a crown-like head piece in a flower design with touches of green and pearl.

Norwegian singer Aurora is seen wearing loose pants with a tunic top and a crown-like head piece.

Richard Shotwell/The Associated Press

Regina King went full Hollywood in a one-strap pink gown that showed off a perfect fit. Child-star Julia Butters, who appeared in Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, wore a perky shade of pink with a matching bag.

Waad al-Kateab, co-director of the nominated, Syria-set documentary For Sama, wore a gown adorned with Arabic messaging. Her war film tells the stories of loss, laughter and survival in Aleppo.

The carpet kicked off with a blast of hard rain and cold just as Porter, Tamron Hall and others had arrived. Crazed staff ran around trying to keep the water off the tent with squeegees.

Syrian filmmaker Waad Al-Kateab, left, who wore a gown adorned with a message in Arabic, is seen with Hamza Al-Kateab, centre, and Sama Al-Kateab.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

