 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Film

Register
AdChoices

Eight children’s classics available on the National Film Board website

Kate Taylor
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

An image from Cordell Barker's The Cat Came Back.

The National Film Board of Canada maintains a large online archive of its films, with many high-quality shorts that offer young viewers a rich alternative to the YouTube rabbit hole. You can stream most of the content for free at nfb.ca; small fees are charged if you want to actually download a title. Whimsical videos for young children are available, but the site is strongest on material that might appeal to tweens and teens, particularly those with an interest in film or animation.

Here are a few classics – or just try searching the “cartoons for kids” channel for animation, or the “kids movies” channel for a selection of live-action and educational films.

See you later, Paw Patrol: The best streaming films to keep your kids occupied during a COVID-19 school break

The Tooth (2017)

Part of the Comic Book Chronicles series dedicated to moving the work of graphic novelists into animation, this three-minute treasure features a delinquent dad and a kid who is expecting a visit from the Tooth Fairy. The simplicity of line drawings by Quebec graphic novelist Guy Delisle belie the tricky narrative. (Not recommended for those still young enough to believe in fairies.)

Story continues below advertisement

The Danish Poet (2006)

Torill Kove’s delightful version of the old How I Met Your Mother narrative, this Oscar-winning 15-minute film tells a deceptive romantic tale about a Danish poet and his infatuation with a Norwegian writer. Kove’s wordless Threads (2017), about the relationship between a mother and an adopted child, is also available.

The Girl Who Hated Books (2006)

A fabulous piece of animation by Jo Meuris in which Meena learns to love books – just so she can get some pesky monkeys, an inconvenient elephant and lonesome wolf to climb back into their stories.

How Do They Put the Centres in Chocolates? (1997)

Part of an educational series – you can also learn how they make money, potato chips and oatmeal cookies – this wordless live-action short features hypnotic footage shot inside a chocolate factory.

How Dinosaurs Learned to Fly (1995)

Who doesn’t love dinos? This utterly fictional bit of evolutionary history by Munro Ferguson should appeal to all ages.

The Cat Came Back (1988)

Set to the 19th-century comic song, Cordell Barker’s Oscar-nominated animated short imagines the increasingly desperate action when old Mr. Johnson cannot get rid of a small yellow kitten.

The Sweater (1980)

This is an animated adaptation of the classic Roch Carrier story The Hockey Sweater. In the most mortifying episode of his childhood in rural Quebec, the young narrator receives a blue-and-white Maple Leafs sweater from the Eaton’s catalogue instead of the red, white and blue jersey worn by “les Canadiens” and the legendary Maurice Richard.

Log Driver’s Waltz (1979)

With a whimsical segue from live action to animation and the McGarrigle sisters on the vocals, this sweet cartoon animates the song about the young woman who would rather dance with the sure-footed log driver.

Story continues below advertisement

Keep up to date with our weekly Parenting & Relationships newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies