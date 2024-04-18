Six must-watch films at Hot Docs 2024

Toronto’s 31st Hot Docs film festival runs from April 25 to May 5, and will feature 168 documentaries across three cinemas. This year, the festival has discontinued its streaming platform. To help moviegoers decide how to spend their precious time, we’ve rounded up six must-see films and a special event.
Hot docs 2024: Everything you need to know to attend the festival in Toronto
American Cats: The Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly
Paws for thought: Ontario is currently the only province in Canada that does not have a ban on cat declawing. Directed by Todd Bieber and written by and featuring comedian Amy Hoggart, this documentary uses sarcasm to take down an unnecessary surgical procedure that lines the smock pockets of veterinarians to the painful detriment of kitties.
Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story
Last summer, a Heritage Toronto plaque honouring the pioneering transgender musician Jackie Shane was unveiled at the former site of the Sapphire Tavern. It was a long time coming for the late American-born soul singer who briefly shone in Canada in the 1960s. A new film blends her music with never-released phone conversations and animated re-enactments.
Born Hungry
Veteran Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich (The Last Mogul, Oscar Peterson: Black + White) serves up the story of Sash Simpson, a runaway child from the streets of India who was adopted by a Canadian family and became one of the top chefs in the world. The film follows the famous foodie back to his home country.
Eno
Rolling Stone’s David Fear described this new film about musician Brian Eno as a “singular experience.” That’s not jive, because Gary Hustwit’s doc is generative, meaning it plays slightly differently at each screening, thanks to a bespoke algorithm. As Eno screens April 27 and 29 at Hot Docs, viewers can see it for the first time twice.
Le Mans 55: The Unauthorized Investigation
On June 11, 1955, at 6:28 p.m., a Mercedes driven by Frenchman Pierre Levegh at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans collided with an Austin Healey before vaulting into the crowded stands. The accident killed 82 people, including filmmaker Emmanuel Reyé's two uncles. The director now investigates the cover-ups, oversights and alleged corruption surrounding the deadliest race in history.
Red Fever
The duo behind the acclaimed 2009 Canadian documentary Reel Injun have teamed up again, this time for a look into the world’s historical fascination with Indigenous peoples. Cree filmmaker Neil Diamond and Catherine Bainbridge (Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World) examine cultural appropriation in the fields of clothing, sports, systems of government and agricultural practices.
Special event:
Force of Will: Charles Officer Memorial Event
“I love when people doubt me,” Canadian filmmaker Charles Officer said in 2022. “That’s fine … I know what I’m going to do.” Officer died Dec. 1, 2023, after a lengthy illness. He was 48. A free program on May 4 includes a screening of his National Film Board documentary Mighty Jerome (about Canadian track-and-field star Harry Jerome) and video excerpts from a previously unseen interview with Officer.