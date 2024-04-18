Six must-watch films at Hot Docs 2024

Toronto’s 31st Hot Docs film festival runs from April 25 to May 5, and will feature 168 documentaries across three cinemas. This year, the festival has discontinued its streaming platform. To help moviegoers decide how to spend their precious time, we’ve rounded up six must-see films and a special event.

American Cats: The Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly

Paws for thought: Ontario is currently the only province in Canada that does not have a ban on cat declawing. Directed by Todd Bieber and written by and featuring comedian Amy Hoggart, this documentary uses sarcasm to take down an unnecessary surgical procedure that lines the smock pockets of veterinarians to the painful detriment of kitties.

Open this photo in gallery: Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story blends music by the pioneering transgender musician with never-released conversations and animated re-enactments.HO/The Canadian Press

Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story

Last summer, a Heritage Toronto plaque honouring the pioneering transgender musician Jackie Shane was unveiled at the former site of the Sapphire Tavern. It was a long time coming for the late American-born soul singer who briefly shone in Canada in the 1960s. A new film blends her music with never-released phone conversations and animated re-enactments.

Open this photo in gallery: Canadian director Barry Avrich in India, on the set of Born Hungry, a documentary about the inspirational journey of acclaimed chef Sash Simpson.Melbar Group/Handout

Born Hungry

Veteran Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich (The Last Mogul, Oscar Peterson: Black + White) serves up the story of Sash Simpson, a runaway child from the streets of India who was adopted by a Canadian family and became one of the top chefs in the world. The film follows the famous foodie back to his home country.

Open this photo in gallery: Eno, a documentary about visionary musician and artist Brian Eno, is a groundbreaking generative film that’s different every time it’s shown.Handout

Eno

Rolling Stone’s David Fear described this new film about musician Brian Eno as a “singular experience.” That’s not jive, because Gary Hustwit’s doc is generative, meaning it plays slightly differently at each screening, thanks to a bespoke algorithm. As Eno screens April 27 and 29 at Hot Docs, viewers can see it for the first time twice.

Open this photo in gallery: Le Mans 55: The Unauthorized Investigation examines an accident at the 1955 24 Hours of Le Mans race that killed 82 people.Handout

Le Mans 55: The Unauthorized Investigation

On June 11, 1955, at 6:28 p.m., a Mercedes driven by Frenchman Pierre Levegh at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans collided with an Austin Healey before vaulting into the crowded stands. The accident killed 82 people, including filmmaker Emmanuel Reyé's two uncles. The director now investigates the cover-ups, oversights and alleged corruption surrounding the deadliest race in history.

Open this photo in gallery: Red Fever takes a look into the world’s historical fascination with Indigenous peoples and examines cultural appropriation in the fields of clothing, sports, systems of government and agricultural practices.Handout

Red Fever

The duo behind the acclaimed 2009 Canadian documentary Reel Injun have teamed up again, this time for a look into the world’s historical fascination with Indigenous peoples. Cree filmmaker Neil Diamond and Catherine Bainbridge (Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World) examine cultural appropriation in the fields of clothing, sports, systems of government and agricultural practices.

Special event:

Force of Will: Charles Officer Memorial Event

“I love when people doubt me,” Canadian filmmaker Charles Officer said in 2022. “That’s fine … I know what I’m going to do.” Officer died Dec. 1, 2023, after a lengthy illness. He was 48. A free program on May 4 includes a screening of his National Film Board documentary Mighty Jerome (about Canadian track-and-field star Harry Jerome) and video excerpts from a previously unseen interview with Officer.