 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Film

Register
AdChoices

Michelle Latimer among Canadians set for Sundance Film Festival

Victoria Ahearn
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto-based writer-director Michelle Latimer's Inconvenient Indian will screen at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Writer-director Michelle Latimer and actors Lisa Cromarty and Michael Greyeyes are among several Canadians with projects in the upcoming Sundance Film Festival.

Latimer’s documentary “Inconvenient Indian,” which won two awards at September’s Toronto International Film Festival, will screen in Sundance’s World Cinema Documentary Competition.

“Inconvenient Indian” is based on Thomas King’s 2012 non-fiction book and takes viewers on “a critical journey through the colonial narratives of North America.”

Story continues below advertisement

When the National Film Board of Canada title won the $10,000 Amplify Voices Award at TIFF, the Toronto-based Latimer — who is of Algonquin, Metis, and French heritage — and the film’s other producers dispersed the money between five Indigenous artists.

Among them was Cromarty, an Anishinaabe and Oji-Cree performer from Northern Ontario who is also in the Sundance lineup with a role in American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr.’s “Wild Indian.”

Greyeyes, a Toronto-based Plains Cree performer, stars in the story of two Anishinaabe men coming to terms with a murder they covered up as kids. The star-studded film will make its world premiere in the U.S. Dramatic Competition category.

Other Canadians in the lineup include Kelly Fyffe-Marshall of Brampton, Ont., with her short film “Black Bodies,” which was inspired by her own experience facing racism in California. The film won the Shawn Mendes Foundation Changemaker Award at TIFF for tackling issues of social change.

The revenge thriller “Violation,” written, directed and produced by Toronto-based Dusty Mancinelli and Madeleine Sims-Fewer, will play in Sundance’s Midnight section after debuting at TIFF.

Montreal-based artist Alisi Telengut, who is of Mongolian heritage, will screen her animated short “The Fourfold.” She used hand-painted imagery mixed with various materials to explore “the Indigenous worldview and wisdom” against the backdrop of climate change.

Montreal writer-director Annie St-Pierre is in the lineup with her short film “Like the Ones I Used to Know” (“Les grandes claques”), about a man who’s anxious about picking up his children from his former in-laws’ home on Christmas Eve, 1983.

Story continues below advertisement

The NFB will also be represented at Sundance with the first instalment of the augmented-reality doc “Fortune,” about money and wealth. Brett Gaylor wrote the debut episode.

And Philippe Lacote’s feature “Night of the Kings” is a France/Ivory Coast/Canada/Senegal co-production about a young man at Ivory Coast’s infamous MACA prison.

The festival, which will be largely virtual due to the pandemic, will kick off Jan. 28.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies