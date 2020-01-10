 Skip to main content

Film

Register
AdChoices

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open nabs TFCA award for best Canadian film

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Elle-Maija Tailfeathers and Violet Nelson in The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open.

Experimental Forest Films

The acclaimed Canadian drama film The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open has won another major honour.

The Toronto Film Critics Association has given the Indigenous story, which was written and directed by Kathleen Hepburn and Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, its 2019 Rogers Best Canadian Film Award.

The prize, which comes with $100,000, was presented at a gala Thursday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Tailfeathers also stars, alongside Violet Nelson, in the story of two Indigenous strangers from different social backgrounds who bond over the course of one night.

Nelson plays a pregnant young woman fleeing an abusive relationship.

The runners-up for the best Canadian film award were Antigone by Sophie Deraspe and Firecrackers by Jasmin Mozaffari.

Those two directors each received $5,000 from Rogers Communications.

Earlier this week The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open won several awards from the Vancouver Film Critics Circle, including best Canadian film.

The story also been heralded by critics in the U.S. and named one of the top 10 Canadian movies of 2019 by the Toronto International Film Festival.

Other winners at Thursday’s TFCA gala included actor-director Deragh Campbell, who stars in Anne at 13,000 ft and got the Stella Artois Jay Scott Prize for an emerging artist.

Story continues below advertisement

Previously announced 2019 TFCA winners include Bong Joon-ho’s dark social satire Parasite for best picture, best director and best foreign film.

Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story won two acting awards, for lead star Adam Driver and supporting cast member Laura Dern.

Lupita Nyong’o took best actress for her work in Jordan Peele’s horror film Us.

And Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman won for best screenplay.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies