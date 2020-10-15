- 2 Hearts
- Directed by Lance Hool
- Written by Veronica Hool and Robin U. Russin
- Starring Radha Mitchell, Jacob Elordi and Adan Canto
- Classification PG; 100 minutes
There’s a sentiment that’s repeated several times over the course of this movie – that life can either happen for us, or to us. And reader, 2 Hearts is certainly something that happens. Whether or not that’s a good thing, I’m still not sure.
Based on a true story in which two families are brought together in the wake of heartbreak and hope following an unforeseen circumstance, 2 Hearts is a tale rooted in love, family, dreams and the belief in something more.
Unfortunately, while at times compelling (Riverdale’s Tiera Skovbye gives it her all), director Lance Hool’s film quickly aligns itself with the Nicholas Sparks school of romance, where a very specific type of relationship (see: one of the Hallmark variety) incites all instances of character development. As a result, this tethers each character to their significant other without giving us a chance to know who they really are and forces us to see them not as an actual flawed and complex person, but a saviour figure whose role is to define a partner.
Not to mention the pseudo-time-travel. Each story begins in an era far from where they end up, but as the two get closer, there’s a distinctive Jumanji feel to the formula – mainly, as I kept watching the movie, I began shouting “What year is it?” like Robin Williams. (I’m still not sure.)
But alas, this type of chaos suits 2020, a year in which time no longer exists and has left us roaming our homes like Sims characters, hoping somebody will feed us. Frankly, 2 Hearts is the drama this year deserves. One that starts with promise before descending into madness.
2 Hearts opens in select theatres across Canada starting Oct. 16
Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.