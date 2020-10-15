 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
Just$1.99
per week for first 24 weeks
Give thanks for independent journalismSupport The Globe and Mail.
Give thanks for independent journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

2 Hearts arrives from the Nicholas Sparks school of romance, but then the time travel kicks in

Anne T. Donahue
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Tiera Skovbye and Jacob Elordi star in 2 Hearts.

Universal Pictures

  • 2 Hearts
  • Directed by Lance Hool
  • Written by Veronica Hool and Robin U. Russin
  • Starring Radha Mitchell, Jacob Elordi and Adan Canto
  • Classification PG; 100 minutes

rating

2 out of 4 stars


There’s a sentiment that’s repeated several times over the course of this movie – that life can either happen for us, or to us. And reader, 2 Hearts is certainly something that happens. Whether or not that’s a good thing, I’m still not sure.

Based on a true story in which two families are brought together in the wake of heartbreak and hope following an unforeseen circumstance, 2 Hearts is a tale rooted in love, family, dreams and the belief in something more.

Story continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, while at times compelling (Riverdale’s Tiera Skovbye gives it her all), director Lance Hool’s film quickly aligns itself with the Nicholas Sparks school of romance, where a very specific type of relationship (see: one of the Hallmark variety) incites all instances of character development. As a result, this tethers each character to their significant other without giving us a chance to know who they really are and forces us to see them not as an actual flawed and complex person, but a saviour figure whose role is to define a partner.

Not to mention the pseudo-time-travel. Each story begins in an era far from where they end up, but as the two get closer, there’s a distinctive Jumanji feel to the formula – mainly, as I kept watching the movie, I began shouting “What year is it?” like Robin Williams. (I’m still not sure.)

But alas, this type of chaos suits 2020, a year in which time no longer exists and has left us roaming our homes like Sims characters, hoping somebody will feed us. Frankly, 2 Hearts is the drama this year deserves. One that starts with promise before descending into madness.

2 Hearts opens in select theatres across Canada starting Oct. 16


Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies