- 100% Wolf
- Directed by Alexs Stadermann
- Written by Alexs Stadermann, Ranald Allan, David Breen, Fin Edquist, Stephanie Zehnal
- Starring Samara Weaving, Jane Lynch, Jai Courtney and Loren Gray
- Classification G; 96 mins
100% Wolf will leave you howling – not with laughter or delight but in despair for some semblance of a plot in its mercifully short run time. There’s nothing particularly offensive about this animated Australian film about a boy who needs to find his place in his family with a little help from newfound friends. But do you really want to watch something that’s so, well, meh?
The premise might have sounded fun on paper. Maybe. Freddy Lupin is heir to a proud clan of werewolves who, contrary to popular belief, rescue humans from harm. They are, however, mortal enemies with dogs, for reasons completely unknown. Ready to take on the mantle as the leader of this werewolf pack – for no other reason than his birth – Freddy is shocked when his step into the moonlight turns him into a poodle. Overnight, he needs to prove his worth as a werewolf or be cast out. On the streets, Freddy befriends Batty, a stray dog with moxie. And ... you know where this is going.
The saving grace is that 100% Wolf is watchable, despite a poorly written script. My kids saw various plot twists coming from a mile away, but they stuck with the film, predictably laughing at fart jokes and the like. The distinctly Aussie vibe – beyond the accents – also produced moments of interest. But is this a memorable film? 100% nope.
Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.