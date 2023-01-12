Hayley Law in a scene from Door Mouse.Courtesy of Elevation Pictures

Door Mouse

Written and directed by Avan Jogia

Avan Jogia Starring Hayley Law, Donal Logue and Famke Janssen

Hayley Law, Donal Logue and Famke Janssen Classification N/A; 110 minutes

N/A; 110 minutes Opens in select theatres and available on-demand Jan. 13

You have to feel for the filmmakers behind Door Mouse, an ambitious but flawed Canadian mystery that slips into release this weekend with barely a peep.

Like many domestic productions, Door Mouse had the odds stacked against it from the beginning. A low budget, fresh (perhaps too-fresh) actors in the lead roles, only a handful of internationally known names (Donal Logue, Famke Janssen) cast in the margins to appeal to the international market. The sensation of watching writer-director Avan Jogia’s feature debut is not dissimilar to attempting to solve a particularly frustrating equation: originality + budget – resources x global sales = cinema?

If that math doesn’t add up, then neither does Door Mouse’s tale, a twisty little head-scratcher that is all style and no sense. Following a perpetually broke comic-book artist/fetish performer named Mouse (Hayley Law), who begins to investigate the disappearances of young women in her seedy corner of town, Jogia’s thriller believes itself to be a slick neo-noir tale. But the more bread crumbs that Mouse picks up on her trail of clues, the less satisfying that Jogia’s all-you-can-eat buffet of criminal quirkiness becomes.

The filmmaker – who also pops up as one of Mouse’s many oddball frenemies – certainly possesses a vision, and pursues it onscreen with every dollar that he is afforded. It is only that his particular vision approximates a faded memory of countless other, better entries in the underworld-chic canon, from the secret-society arcana of the John Wick films to the masked orgies of Eyes Wide Shut.

Law, best known for her work on television’s Riverdale, gives her hero a jaded edge that prevents Mouse from tipping into a sympathy-free bore. Meanwhile, Logue (as a kind-hearted pervert) and Janssen (as the seen-it-all bar owner who employs Mouse and her friends) bring an air of seasoned professionalism to the motions. But ultimately that is all the film is: a series of motions, bumps, swerves, dodges and turns, all deployed for a journey to nowhere special.

Never mind that squeak you hear this weekend, if you can even hear Door Mouse scratch in the first place.