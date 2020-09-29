 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Julie Taymor’s Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias ignores the lessons of its iconic subject

Sarah Tai-Black
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Julianne Moore stars as Gloria Steinem alongside Janelle Monáe as Dorothy Pitman Hughes in The Glorias.

Courtesy of Roadside Attractions

  • The Glorias
  • Written and directed by Julie Taymor
  • Starring Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander and Janelle Monae
  • Classification R; 139 minutes

rating

2 out of 4 stars


One of the greatest challenges of any biopic must surely be how to show the span and impact of a life, legendary or otherwise, within the length of a feature runtime. Clocking in at just shy of 2½ hours, Frida director Julie Taymor’s latest film, The Glorias, confronts this obstacle with a heavy hand that elides complexities in favour of an idealistic and, some might say, ironically depoliticized view of its focus – women’s rights activist and trailblazer Gloria Steinem.

Open this photo in gallery

Alicia Vikander plays Steinem in her younger years.

Courtesy of Roadside Attractions

The Glorias is clearly aware of its timing within our current world and is quick to outline Steinem’s proximities with what would have then been referred to as “minority groups.” Where it fails, however, is in its decisions to gloss over these moments (and others) with an eye that is all too simplistic. The film’s internal motivations too often run toward the easy answers of Steinem’s impact rather than choosing to sit with the multiplicities (often intricate and sometimes difficult) that she and her work embodied.

Story continues below advertisement

Alongside a peculiar and overly saccharine intergenerational internal monologue that guides the film, The Glorias doesn’t seem to have learned from the important lessons evoked by its subject.

The Glorias is available digitally on-demand starting Oct. 2


Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies