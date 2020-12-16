 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Mads Mikkelsen drinks himself to life in the masterful, exuberant Another Round

Sarah-Tai Black
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Another Round has been selected as the Danish entry for Best International Feature Film at next year’s Academy Awards.

Zentropa Entertainments

  • Another Round
  • Directed by Thomas Vinterberg
  • Written by Thomas Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm
  • Starring Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen and Magnus Millang
  • Classification N/A; 117 minutes

rating

3.5 out of 4 stars

With his newest feature film, Another Round, writer-director Thomas Vinterberg returns to one of his almost habitual fascinations: shaping narrative as a means of philosophical study.

Selected as the Danish entry for Best International Feature Film at next year’s Academy Awards, the Mads Mikkelsen-starring exercise in morality takes as its focus four schoolteachers who, having found themselves apathetically detached from their own lives, experiment with drinking consistently every day as a possible means to regain their lust for life.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Finn Skårderud theorized that having a consistent blood alcohol level of 0.050 inspires greater creativity, relaxation and joy.

Henrik Ohsten/Mongrel Media

Inspired by the work of Norwegian psychiatrist Finn Skårderud, who theorized that having a consistent blood alcohol level of 0.050 inspires greater creativity, relaxation and joy, the four men readily surrender their minds and bodies to exploring Skårderud’s hypothesis as a means to help shake off the banality of their respective midlife slumps.

Vinterberg is a master of storytelling and character here, bringing forth equal parts tragicomedy and suspense in a way that is refreshingly eager to be grounded in the ordinary realities of life. The social experiment that these men take on is punctuated by the highs and lows that they endure. We witness them clearly revitalized by their new perspectives, as well as in danger of losing what they previously held dear. The gains they experience in terms of their professional and private lives are quick to surface, but so too are the very real consequences they face as their shared venture not only continues, but intensifies.

In one of his most captivating performances to date, Mikkelsen’s portrayal of history teacher Martin is both urgent and serene. His realization of a man who becomes almost absent in his own life is made more effective by Mikkelsen’s restraint and ability to parse emotional depths with ease and a captivating truthfulness.

Open this photo in gallery

Vinterberg offers up a career highlight with Another Round.

Henrik Ohsten/Mongrel Media

Martin is certainly one of long-time director Vinterberg’s most fully realized characters, and in tandem with Mikkelsen’s clear skill, lives on-screen as an elegant and introspective meditation on the ways that we navigate our own failings – especially when such self-perception is paired with a melancholic desire to return to a version of ourselves we may or may not have ever been.

Vinterberg enthusiastically shapes the tensions offered up by his narrative thesis and, unlike his debut Dogme 95 film The Celebration or the more recent (and notably morally ambiguous) The Hunt, here we are given a welcome dose of optimism in the form of the film’s energetic finish – an exuberant finale that will surely leave Mikkelsen fans delighted.

Perhaps it is a sign of a director more wizened to the myriad ways that the world shapes us both when we are at our best as well as worst (and growing comfortable with the mixed tableau of feelings offered up by this thing called life), but with Another Round, Vinterberg offers up a career highlight.

Another Round is available digitally on-demand starting Dec. 18

Story continues below advertisement

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies