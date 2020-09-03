 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Netflix’s Love, Guaranteed will break your heart, and then your brain, and then your will to live

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Rachael Leigh Cook stars in the new Netflix rom-com Love, Guaranteed.

Courtesy of Netflix

  • Love, Guaranteed
  • Directed by Mark Steven Johnson
  • Written by Hilary Galanoy and Elizabeth Hackett
  • Starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Damon Wayans Jr. and Heather Graham
  • Classification N/A; 90 minutes

rating

0.5 out of 4 stars


There is an entertaining, energetic and zippy boy-meets-girl movie making its debut on Netflix this Friday. The only catch is it’s the fake rom-com about a waitress and her hapless suitor that’s nestled inside Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things. Kaufman’s movie-within-a-movie, which is one big joke about the superficiality of Hollywood productions, is intentionally made to look like a piece of generic rom-com nothingness. Yet the faux-film is a work of next-level genius compared to Netflix’s very-real rom-com offering this week: Love, Guaranteed.

In director Mark Steven Johnson’s tale of romance in the age of Tinder, jokes land with a thud, characters arrive as if sketched on single-ply toilet paper, and copious stock-footage shots of Seattle attempt to visually pad out the run-time to barely feature-length. Like some of Netflix’s other recent fly-by-night offerings, Love, Guaranteed is not so much an actual movie as it is a Charlie Kaufman joke taken one step too far.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Cooke cuts an instantly likable presence but seems oblivious to the weakness of her dialogue.

Courtesy of Netflix

If none of this dissuades you, then perhaps its Mad Libs-y plot synopsis will. To save her struggling law firm, do-gooder lawyer Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) takes on a fishy case from the slick Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.), who wants to sue a Tinder-like dating service over its failure to live up to its guarantee of love by the time a client hits 1,000 dates. Will Susan and Nick fall in love? Will their romance jeopardize the case? Will someone utter the line, “Am I right ladies?” with zero irony? Your honour, I plead the fifth.

And before anyone pulls out the “guilty pleasure” card – no. There is zero pleasure here, no matter how low your bar is currently set. Only pain. So much pain.

Open this photo in gallery

Heather Graham is afforded the best lines, though the bar is low.

Courtesy of Netflix

Some of the performers, though, hide their agony better than others. Cook, who is best-known for her early-aught teen-movie heyday of She’s All That and Josie and the Pussycats, cuts an instantly likable presence but seems oblivious that her dialogue wouldn’t pass for a 3 a.m. “u up?” text thread. Wayans, who is usually a sitcom’s sharpest comedic weapon, seems sadder to be here. At least Heather Graham, playing the Gwyneth Paltrow-like founder of the dating service, is both energetic and afforded the best lines (which, again, aren’t all that great to begin with).

So, if you somehow happen to find yourself watching this while swiping left and right, take some advice from Charlie Kaufman instead and just ... think of ending things.

Love, Guaranteed is available to stream on Netflix starting Sept. 3

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies