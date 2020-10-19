 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Netflix’s Over the Moon will make even the most hardened Frozen dissident yearn for an army of Olafs

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Over the Moon follows the journey of Fei Fei, left, who dearly misses her beloved, deceased mother.

Netflix

  • Over the Moon
  • Directed by Glen Keane and John Kahrs
  • Written by Audrey Wells
  • Featuring the voices of Cathy Ang, Philippa Soo and Ken Jeong
  • Classification PG; 95 minutes

rating

2 out of 4 stars


The new Netflix film Over the Moon features all the obligatory elements of a modern animated feature. It focuses on a spirited young heroine enduring familial hardships, a smattering of pop songs that are fine enough in the moment but evaporate from the mind seconds later, and a squishy bright-green alien thingy voiced by Ken Jeong in a fit of Olaf-goes-outer-space comedic relief. But Over the Moon is far more interesting than its animated contemporaries, if only for the parsing of its back story.

Produced by the Chinese-American outfit Pearl Studio in partnership with Netflix, the film represents a fascinating attempt to appeal to young audiences on both sides of the Pacific. But much like Disney’s recent attempt to woo the entire world with its live-action Mulan, there is a seeming disconnect between the creative forces and the culture that they are exploring and then interpreting.

Story continues below advertisement

Taking place in an unnamed modern-day Chinese village, Over the Moon follows a 13-year-old girl named Fei Fei (Cathy Ang) who dearly misses her beloved, deceased mother. Just as her mooncake-baking father (John Cho) begins to romance a new woman (Sandra Oh), who arrives on the scene complete with her own annoying little son (Robert G. Chiu), Fei Fei starts to fantasize about the moon goddess Chang’e. From there, it’s a hop, skip and a magical-realism jump for Fei Fei and her stowaway little stepbrother to enjoy an actual rocket-ship ride to the moon, where they meet the lonely, possibly malicious Chang’e (Philippa Soo) and a host of wacky Lunarians, before learning valuable life lessons.

Open this photo in gallery

Fei Fei and her little brother travel to the moon, where they meet lunar goddess Chang'e.

Netflix

From the press materials made available, it appears that screenwriter Audrey Wells and co-directors Glen Keane and John Kahrs conducted massive amounts of research for the film, diving into everything from the cultural significance of China’s mid-autumn festival to the legend of Chang’e, with the story idea itself originating from the mind of executive producer Janet Yang (The Joy Luck Club). Plus, prominent Asian performers such as Jeong, Oh, Cho and Soo would not have so readily signed on were they unsatisfied with the production’s authenticity and sincerity.

But watching Over the Moon unfold over its too-leisurely 95 minutes, the filmmakers' efforts feel rather ... not “crass,” exactly. But certainly off. There is a genuine passion and respect for Chinese culture and history on display in almost every frame of the film, which is often visually stunning. But in place of an actual cultural understanding, there is only a spirit of appreciation. That this is mixed in with the most disposable elements of contemporary Hollywood children’s entertainment – forgettable songs, annoying side characters, a back half that replaces wonder with exhaustion – only waters the film down further. In the filmmakers' bid to please both Chinese and American families, they underestimate and fail to accommodate anyone.

There are other angles to explore in Over the Moon’s genesis, all more interesting than Fei Fei’s actual on-screen journey. Wells, for instance, died early during production from cancer, although knowing that this story about the power of family would be her last. The Oscar-winning Keane is a living legend among old-school, hand-drawn Disney obsessives yet has chosen to work here mostly with computer animation. And coming so soon after Netflix’s The Willoughbys, I Lost My Body and Klaus, Over the Moon signals that the streaming giant is very much intending to be the new Disney.

But I would take a dozen Olafs over just one Gobi. And I have a hunch that your kids might feel the same.

Over the Moon is available to stream on Netflix starting Oct. 23

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies