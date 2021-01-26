 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Netflix’s The Dig excavates unexpected, worthy drama thanks to Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes star in Netflix drama The Dig.

Larry Horricks/The Associated Press

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

  • The Dig
  • Directed by Simon Stone
  • Written by Moira Buffini, based on the novel by John Preston
  • Starring Ralph Fiennes, Carey Mulligan and Lily James
  • Classification PG; 112 minutes
Critic’s pick

Last week, in its quarterly earnings report, the notoriously data-shy Netflix revealed what it says were its biggest movies of the fall. While the streaming giant released a bevy of prestige-level, auteur-helmed films last year – David Fincher’s Mank, Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, George C. Wolfe’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – subscribers preferred either popcorn (George Clooney’s Midnight Sky) or work that might charitably be called spit-shined TV movies (Holidate, The Christmas Chronicles 2, We Can Be Heroes).

Story continues below advertisement

That’s all well and good, but it does make Netflix productions like The Dig seem like that much more of an outlier. Here is a film that whisper-screams “traditional”: a period drama starring classically trained actors, focused on old-fashioned concepts such as love, honour and duty, and filmed with a dutiful sensibility I can only describe as conservative (these points aren’t intended as, ahem, digs).

But if Netflix is indeed aiming to be all things to all audiences all over the world, then I can understand why it decided to get behind The Dig. I don’t know how many subscribers actually interested in its mature story and top-level craft will be able to unearth it from their Holidate-choked queues, but here’s hoping some are willing to embark on the excavation.

Open this photo in gallery

The filmmakers wisely lean on the charms of Fiennes and Mulligan.

Larry Horricks/The Associated Press

Adapting John Preston’s 2007 novel, which very loosely dramatizes the real-life 1939 unearthing of two medieval cemeteries in Suffolk, England, The Dig starts off by positioning itself as a buttoned-up romance between lonely widower Edith Pretty (Carey Mulligan) and self-taught archeologist Basil Brown (Ralph Fiennes). After Edith hires Basil to start digging up her property in the hopes of uncovering, well, something, the two begin, ever so carefully, to build a relationship.

Interestingly, the story doesn’t go the expected route – not only because Basil is twice Edith’s age and married, but also because The Dig just isn’t that kind of movie. Instead, director Simon Stone and writer Moira Buffini, both of whom have as much experience in theatre as film, use Edith and Basil’s burgeoning friendship as a means to explore class and the patriarchy. Basically, who is allowed to reap the rewards of another’s adventures in the muck. While that approach has the potential to produce an especially dry outing of Masterpiece Theatre, Stone and his team keep the story moving at a brisk pace and wisely rely on the supreme charms of Mulligan and Fiennes.

Open this photo in gallery

The film introduces an array of new characters in its second half, including a pair played by Johnny Flynn, left, and Lily James.

Larry Horricks/The Associated Press

Except, that is, once the second half of the film arrives. Suddenly, the filmmakers (incorrectly) decide that Edith and Basil aren’t quite interesting enough to sustain an entire feature and plunk down a whole other cast of characters into the story, including Edith’s flyboy cousin Rory Lomax (Johnny Flynn) and newlywed archeologists Peggy Preston (Lily James) and Stuart Piggott (Ben Chaplin). It is not as if the new players are uninteresting or their performers underwhelming, it is only that their plights – Rory wants to fight Hitler, Peggy is suffering from a sexless marriage – feel far more familiar than whatever is happening between Edith and Basil.

Still, Stone and Buffini do manage to tie everything up neatly enough, along the way underlining the aching chasm that exists – not just in pre-Blitz England, but anywhere at any time – between what you want and what you can actually have. It is a cinematic effort worth getting your hands dirty for.

The Dig is available to stream on Netflix starting Jan. 29

Story continues below advertisement

In the interest of consistency, The Globe has eliminated its star-rating system in film and theatre. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a critic’s choice designation across all coverage. (Television reviews, typically based on an incomplete season, are exempt.)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies